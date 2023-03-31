Farrell Jack “Timberline” Davis

Farrell passed peacefully in his sleep on March 30, 2023. He was 98 years old.
Farrell was born November 19, 1924 in Holly Springs, Ga to Andrew Jackson Davis and Azzie Ann Roe Davis. Farrell’s grandparents were Joe Davis and Mary Long and Ancil Roe and Eveline Cantrell. He lived with several relatives and friends until high school where he attended and graduated from the Martha Berry School for Boys in Rome, Ga.
Farrell enlisted in the Army Air Corp at age 16 and enrolled in flight training. However, his real interest was radios and electronics, and he was able to change his MOS and attend the Army Radio School at Camp Crowder, Missouri. After training, he was assigned to a B-17 Bomber crew as a radio operator and was stationed at Thorpe Abbots, England. He spent the remainder of his enlistment flying with the 8th Air Force, 100th Bomb Group (the Bloody Hundredth), 350 Squadron. His aircraft was “The Spirit Of Pittwood”, a Boeing B-17. On his 13th mission, the “Spirit of Pittwood” was so battle damaged that it could not release its bomb load, and it returned to base. Because that mission did not count toward their mission total, the crew flew the 13th mission again a few days later. Not counting the aborted 13th mission, Farrell and the crew of “The Spirit of Pittwood” flew a total of 23 missions over Europe and Axis Countries by the time the war ended.
After VE Day, Farrell spent the next six months picking up prisoners of war from all over Europe and returning them for transfer back to the US. He once flew to North Africa with a cargo of footlockers filled with cash to pay troops including Gen. Patton’s group, stationed there. Heading back to the US, his plane flew around Africa and crossed the Atlantic from Casablanca to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Farrell was discharged as a Lieutenant upon returning to his post in the US. He was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters.
Attending classes at the University of Missouri, he met and later married Juanita P. Elliott on March 2, 1944. After 68 years of marriage, Juanita preceded Farrell in death on August 1, 2012.
Farrell graduated from radio, T.V. and radar tech schools and held 1st Class broadcast station licenses. He also was a licensed Ham Radio operator for over 53 years.
Living in St. Louis, Atlanta and Carrollton, Farrell worked for TWA, Eastern and retired from Delta Air Lines after 20 years of service in 1979.
At age 82, Farrell developed a severe case of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He promised his family that if he survived, he would write a book of his experiences. Writing under the pen name of “Timberline” Davis, he published 12 books. Farrell’s writing ceased at age 96 because of his failing eyesight.
Farrell is survived by a loving and grateful family including son Gregory F. Davis (Jeannine), grandson’s Evan G. Davis (Robin) and Benjamin W. Davis (Kaya) and five great grandchildren. Farrell is also survived by a loving and grateful family including son Barry E. Davis (Nancy) of Carrollton, grandchildren Jonathan Davis (Kristie), Jennifer Barbour (Eric) and James Davis (Charity) and seven great grandchildren including: Rebecca Davis (Nate Turner), Ryan Davis, AVA Barbour, Grayson Barbour, Billi Christine, Baylor Christine and Kross Davis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 3pm in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are grandchildren, Jonathan Davis, Evan Davis, Benjamin Davis, Jennifer Davis, James Davis, great grandchildren Rebecca Davis and Ryan Davis.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through the Community Foundation of West Georgia website: www.cfwg.net for the Katherine Trinka Davis Grant for Veterans, or Friends of the Neva Lomasson Library Foundation or Tabernacle Baptist Church of Carrollton.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.