What can I grow in my flower garden that will provide food for songbirds in winter?
A: Here’s an idea that allows you to skip some of your fall garden chores, while doing Mother Nature a favor. When you have an overwhelming urge to clean up your garden in the fall, consider leaving some of those dead flower stalks standing.
Many native and non-native plants produce seedheads that are food for the granivorous (seed eating) songbirds wintering over here in west Georgia.
Really, a yard full of clumps of dead and withered stalks can be anathema to some gardeners. To others, it’s a symbol of life and sustenance and a promise of the future. If you are of the former, just look away, relax now, and do your clean up in the spring.
Some popular species to leave till spring include:
Aster (formerly Aster georgianum, now Symphyotrichum georgianum): a lovely, drought tolerant blue to purple flowered woody perennial that reseeds without taking over the yard. The native aster was previously on the Georgia Endangered Plants list, but has been recovering as more gardeners seek out native plants for their yards. Goldfinches, chickadees, cardinals and other small birds will go for aster seeds.
Black Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta): of the many species of Rudbeckia, you can choose varieties that are a foot tall, or others that are up to 6 feet high, as is the stately Tall Rudbeckia (Rudbeckia auriculata). All have stiff rounded seedheads that will attract small songbirds. Many of the species prefer full sun, and don’t mind some dry soil. Others like a little shade and moisture. Be sure to read the label on the plants you purchase — the information given there tells you the best situation for that variety.
Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea): the purple coneflower is becoming more popular each year with Georgia gardeners, and deservedly so.
The vibrant purplish pink flowers last for weeks in the summer, and the cone-shaped or rounded bristly seedheads in the fall and winter garden are favorites of goldfinches, blackbirds and sparrows.
Zinnia (Zinnia elegans): a non-native, but a favorite of gardeners throughout the South. Though it’s not a perennial, Zinnia reseeds so prolifically that you’d think it is. Gardeners rarely need to purchase new seeds to have a bed full of Zinnia flowers year after year.
This is another sun lover. It likes good drainage and regular watering, but not constant dampness. During the growing season, some deadheading and pruning is in order to encourage new blooms and a good plant structure.
Just leave the last flush of blooms alone, and let the seeds ripen to provide the birds with food for the cold season, and to provide you with new plants from the seeds that the songbirds miss.
Mourning doves, dark-eyed juncos and American goldfinches are among those birds that are attracted to Zinnia seeds.
Sunflower (Helianthus annuus): this is one of the most popular wild bird seeds in Georgia, as the list of bird species that dine on sunflower seeds is lengthy and varied. According to the Georgia DNR Natural Resources Division’s website (georgiawildlife.com), some typical sunflower lovers are Carolina chickadees, purple finches, nuthatches, eastern towhees, cardinals, woodpeckers, blue jays, and tufted titmice. You can grow the huge dish-sized sunflower varieties that are often seen towering over home gardens, or some of the 25 smaller multi-stemmed species that are native to Georgia.
Shrubs and woody ornamentals that attract birds include some species that are beautifully colorful in winter, as well.
American beautyberry (callicarpa Americana): the dayglow purple berries of this arching shrub are a real eye-catcher, as well as being an important food source for mockingbirds, gray catbirds, Hermit thrushes, robins, cardinals, finches, and many others.
American Holly (Ilex opaca): these broadleaved evergreens bear thousands of brilliant red waxy berries that are loved by a variety of birds including robins, bluebirds and cedar waxwings.
Winterberry (Ilex verticillate): looking much like a holly in the summertime, the Winterberry drops its leaves in the fall, leaving a bright scarlet haze of berries throughout the branches. Bluebirds, robins, cedar waxwings and woodpeckers are some of the foragers you will find enjoying these red berries.
Juniper (juniperus): junipers are a scaly, prickly evergreen shrub in the cedar family, whose greenish grey cones/berries are attractive to robins, brown thrashers, warblers, catbirds, cardinals and more.
Contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension-Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, by phone 770-836-8546 or email ccmg@uga.edu for more information about home gardening.
