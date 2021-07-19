Q. Is it advisable to divide plants during the hot weather of July and August; I have several beds that need immediate attention. Deb
A. Spring and fall are the traditionally best times to divide plants, but there are some good reasons for taking action now. Your overgrown beds are a good one because this is a perfect condition to spread diseases and starve out more tender plants.
You might also notice that you are having fewer blooms or even shrinking plants. I do not know what plants you need to divide, but some perform better being split at this time, bearded iris, for example.
Before dividing plants at any season, it is critical for the plant and its new home to be well hydrated. Do this the day before, and be sure that it has soaked in. As you know, it is wise to do the process as early in the morning as possible; the cooler temperature is kinder to you and the plants.
Another helpful tip before digging is to cut back the foliage by half. This will give an advantage to the smaller root system by not having to support as much foliage. Daylilies (Hemerocallis) and other plants with leaves all the way to the base can be sheared down to a few inches above the soil.
However, not all plants need to be sheared in this manner. If your plants have leaves mostly at the ends of stems you should cut the leaves in half. Coral bells, (Heuchera and various hybrids) are a good example of this process.
Dig up the plant at least 4 to 6 inches away from the crown; then you can divide. Evaluate the plant carefully to give yourself the best chance for success.
As you are sorting through rhizomes of plants such as daylilies, discard any that do not have at least three leaves and, if the roots are tangled, separate carefully and gently with a small garden fork.
For plants like the Heuchera, divide in such a manner that each section has a set of leaves attached to its main stem. Then plant quickly so the roots do not dry out.
Fill the hole halfway with soil and water well; that way, the water can soak in and not roll off the surface. At this halfway point it is also wise to add a small amount of a slow-release fertilizer or some rich organic supplement. Fill the hole the rest of the way to be sure the new plant has a firm foundation and water again. Apply a generous (at least 2 inches) of mulch to conserve water, and it gives a more finished appearance.
Check your plants daily, and if they look wilted, give them a drink morning or late evening. This is a necessary chore for a few days after planting until the plants become established. However, be careful not to overwater which can cause tender plants to rot quickly. Good drainage is essential.
Another cautionary move is to provide some temporary shade for full-sun plants while they are establishing new roots. Even sun lovers can be damaged at this time; a movable outside umbrella will work well. If not available, construct shade by staking up a piece of landscape fabric with clothespins or small clamps for a week or so.
If you have additional questions about specific plants or other horticultural matters, come by the Master Gardener desk at the UGA Extension Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or call the office at 770-836-8546, or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
