Q: Without frightening everyone to pieces, what kind of insect activity should we be on the lookout for in early spring?
A: The timing of your question couldn’t be better. Right now is when you should start watching your yards and gardens for unwanted guests.
I have just recently completed a UGA and US Forestry Service course on invasive species that covered everything from water weeds, nasty grasses and, of course, insects. I will let some of our other Master Gardener writers give you the lowdown on the horticultural items on the “bad guy “ list, and I will concentrate on the arthropods that want to damage our investments in plantings and trees.
I’m going to give you an overview of two of the most important organisms to be on the lookout for, what to look for, how to identify them and what you can do about them.
The first is the Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennes), which I will refer to as EAB for brevity and clarity. This is an attractive insect as you might guess from the name, but it is terribly destructive. Ash trees (Fraxinus americanus et al.) are a valuable hardwood commodity used for everything from furniture, dishes (ash wood doesn’t absorb food odors or stains) and, of course, baseball bats.
This pest probably arrived, as so many others have done, in packing material from its native Asia. It has made itself at home in more than 25 states (so far) including Georgia. An EAB infestation can be devastating to stands of ash trees of all species and can now be found attacking Fringetree (Chionanthus virginianus). EAB can now be found in more than 50 counties here in Georgia.
Early detection is key to control as is quarantine and elimination of infested trees. Soil drenches of Imidacloprid can be effective if applied in the spring per label instructions.
To prevent the spread of the pest, do not transport firewood between locations; use it where you cut it. The Forestry Service and An USDA just recently lifted some restrictions on transporting ash wood, but they will probably have to be re-imposed sooner than later. If chemical treatment and quarantine are ineffective, then the infested trees must be removed and destroyed to prevent the spread to the healthier specimens nearby.
The next culprit on our most destructive list is a tiny, aphid-like insect called Hemlock Wooly Adelgid (Adelges tsugae). Although very small, the destructive power of this pest is enormous. Accidentally introduced in the 1950s, this little beast has spread like wildfire up and down the eastern portion of the US and poses a huge threat to stands of native Hemlocks (Tsuga sp) wherever it is found.
Its method of attacking the tree (both native and ornamental) is by consuming the starches that the tree needs to survive the winter. It is first usually noticed by the “wooly” masses it forms on the needles and branches.
This waxy substance acts to protect insects as they feed. The rapid decline in tree health (usually noted by the browning of the affected branches and needles) is rapid, and if neglected, will consume an entire stand of hemlock trees in a grove.
At two generations a year, the pest is prolific; early detection is key. Chemical treatments to the foliage and soil are usually done with Imidacloprid products according to the label directions, but there is current research being conducted by UGA and other labs on several species of predatory beetles to see if a biological control is possible.
In follow-up articles later on in the spring and summer, we’ll take a look at other arthropods and how they will affect us as we venture back out into the “normal” world and how to protect our families and properties.
In the meantime, if you have any other questions about insects or any horticultural topics call the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 770-836-8546 or visit us at 900 Newnan Road. You can also send us an e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
Also, be sure to register for our homeowner’s lawn care webinar on Feb. 23. To register visit tinyurl.com/yam400fl.
