Q. I was watching a television show that featured Preppers, those who prepare for a doomsday event or just want to be self-sustaining. One of those interviewed mentioned that her group was going to start an aquaponics farm, but the show never explained. What is aquaponics?
A. You have probably heard of hydroponics, growing plants without soil but in grow beds with minerals in a water solution, and heard of aquaculture, the farming of fish or shellfish. The term aquaponics began to be used in the 1970s when academic institutions began to research the combining of plant and fish production. This is not a new technique. In fact, there is evidence that the Mayan, Aztec and Chinese cultures began using it around 1,000 A.D.
Aquaponics is based on the nitrogen cycle. Remember that from high school science? Through this cycle, atmospheric nitrogen is converted to a form which plants can use for growth. Publication #5007 from the Southern Regional Aquaculture Center explains the aquaponics process thusly:
“In a simple aquaponic system, nutrient-rich effluent from the fish tank flows through filters (for solid removal and bio-filtration) and then into the plant production unit before returning to the fish tank. Ammonia/ammonium in the water is converted to nitrite and then to nitrate by microbes living in the system. Microbes play a key role in the nitrification process in aqueous solutions. Plants remove nitrogenous waste from the water so it can be returned to the fish tank, and the nitrate and other minerals in turn feed the plants. Plants, fish, and microbes thrive in a balanced symbiotic relationship.”
Basically, the waste by-products from the fish serve as a food for the bacteria, which convert the by-products into a perfect fertilizer for the plants. The water is then returned to the fish tank. Essentially, aquaponics is the raising of fish and plants in a recirculating ecosystem. The fish waste provides nutrients for the plants, and bacteria and plants help to clean the water for the fish.
Aquaponic systems can range from a small counter-top size to a large greenhouse size and anything in between. For every gallon in the fish tank, you can raise one-half to one square foot of plants, and for every one pound of fish in the tank you need one to two gallons of water.
If you are simply curious about the system and want to give it a try, start with a small aquarium, and use some goldfish or guppies and raise some lettuce or basil. In addition to food, the fish will need oxygen, so you will need a pump for aeration of the water. Another pump will also be necessary to cycle the water from the tank to the plants and then back to the tank. The use of clay balls, clean pea gravel, or vermiculite for the plant grow bed will serve as a filter. You will also need a light source for the plants, such as a grow light. If you want to take a short-cut, there are complete system kits for use in a classroom setting for sale, and they can be found with a quick internet search.
If you are looking for a short introduction to aquaponics, Perdue University Extension has a 15-minute YouTube presentation that is informative: www.youtube.com/watch?v=26xpMCXP9bw. A little closer to home but a little longer and more detailed, the University of Alabama Extension has this to offer: www.aces.edu/blog/topics/aquaculture/building-an-ibc-aquaponics-system/.
If you want to set up a larger production, go to the research that has already been done. The Southern Region Aquatics Center set up by The United States Department of Agriculture is a good starting place. The aquaponics page and fact sheets can be found at srac-aquaponics.tamu.edu/. Additionally, the USDA National Agricultural Library has a list of other resources available. www.nal.usda.gov/afsic/aquaponics.
If you have more questions about horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer in Carroll County, the UGA Extension office is now accepting applications for the 2021 class.
