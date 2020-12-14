It truly has been an amazing year for all of us, hasn’t it? A whole lot of things good and bad landed on our plates as we have all learned (or are learning) to adjust to “the new normal”.
Most of us have made the changes necessary for us and our families and friends to survive the pandemic and recover from its effects. And we all anxiously await the promised vaccine that will enable us to return to the lives we had prior to the arrival of 2020.
The larger focus of my life’s interest’s impact on arthropods (insects, spiders, ticks, etc.) and how they relate to us and our environment and how well we interact with theirs.
What a smorgasbord of items has crossed my path in the last 12 months. Everything from new tick-borne diseases, invasive insects, and, of course, the over-hyped and misnamed “murder hornets” from the West Coast. Let’s take a quick look at some of these phenomena and at what we might expect in the coming year.
Although it’s tempting to jump right to the “murder hornets” since they are the most media-friendly of the items, I’m going to start with something more mundane: fire ants (Solenopsis invicta).
Anyone who gardens or enjoys the outdoors has had at least some experience with this invader. Their mounds are almost ubiquitous in our yards and gardens when the hot summer sun beats down on the grassy patches these fierce creatures like.
Unsuspecting or just careless folks can find themselves on the receiving end of one of the ants’ swarming attacks within seconds of them feeling threatened. Painful stings are administered almost as quickly as the ant can attach itself and boy, do they hurt! The venom that is injected produces a high level of pain and the ensuing discomfort of the itching spot of exposure can be maddening.
But there is relief in sight. Scientists in South Africa and Texas are working with tiny parasitic wasps that can destroy a colony by basically decapitating the nasty creatures, and the commercially available baits on the market are remarkably effective.
Next on the list of our emerging problems and even more worrisome than a painful sting, are the occurrences of tick-borne diseases that seem to have multiplied almost exponentially in the past months.
While diseases like Lyme disease dominate the news cycles, there are even more ailments that entomologists and medical personnel are confronting in ever-increasing numbers.
Here in the Southeast, it is estimated that over 5,000 anaphylactic reactions are the result of tick bites, which way outnumber the cases of allergic reactions to bee and wasp stings.
The biggest culprit is the Lone Star tick (Amlylomma americanum), so named, not because it’s from Texas, but because it has a distinctive white spot on its back. This species has become a preeminent vector for a host of diseases ranging from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever to alpha-gal, which is an allergic reaction to red meat.
A new species, the Asian Long-horned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis), has recently arrived on our shores from Southeast Asia and is a known vector of just about every tick-borne disease on record. It has been spreading rapidly from its initial sighting in New Jersey across the Middle Atlantic States and into the Southern parts of the country.
The most effective remedy to tick infestation remains caution and prevention. If you wander around outside, make a thorough tick check upon your return a part of your routine. The same goes for your kids and pets. Use a really good repellent before you leave the house and carry some with you to re-apply as needed. If you are bitten by a tick, remove it safely, preserve it and have it identified, either by the Department of Health or your local Extension office.
At last, we can address what may have been the biggest invasive arthropod story to hit the mainstream media in decades: the so-called “murder hornets” of the Pacific Northwest.
These very large vespid insects, properly called Asian Giant Hornets (Vespa mandarinia) originate in Japan, China, and a few places in Southeast Asia. They probably arrived here in much the same way most invasive species do: they stowed away on cargo coming into one of our port cities. The entomologists and naturalists in the affected area did a marvelous job of detecting, tracking, and destroying the invaders before any significant damage could be done. This, of course, didn’t stop the media from flooding the airwaves with scary over-hyped stories of the impending doom awaiting us. Here in Georgia, Extension offices were kept busy identifying any wasp or hornet larger than a yellow jacket.
Usually, the specimens we were brought were European hornets or cicada-killers which, while they can be intimidating because of their size, are truly beneficial organisms and effective pollinators that deserve protection.
What can we expect from the coming year? Well, we can expect that 2021 will unfold along similar lines to the year just past: thanks to the mobility of our species around the globe and the universal transportation of goods and people, newer species will find their way here. Some will be benign and some may prove harmful. If you think you’ve found or seen something you’ve never seen outside of a nature documentary on the Discovery Channel, capture it safely and bring it to us at the Extension Office or at least send a photo and we’ll do our best to identify it for you.
If you have any other questions about insects or any horticultural topics please call the Extension Office at 770-836- 8546 or visit us at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
You can also send us an e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.