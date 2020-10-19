Carrollton Trojans - quarterback James McCauley threw for over 200 yards and three TDs in victory in 42-21 victory over South Paulding

Central Lions-running back Narada Levett rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions 56-34 win over Northwest Whitfield

Central Lions quarterback Beau Ivey completed seven passes for 209 yards and three TDs

Mt. Zion Eagles-Antron Thompson rushed for 153 yards and 1 touchdown in the team’s 31-14 victory over Armuchee.

Mt. Zion Eagles Dakota Browning rushed for 94 yards and a TD.

Vote

View Results