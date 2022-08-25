The University of Georgia Turfgrass Team welcomed approximately 700 people — including turf industry professionals, golf course superintendents and local homeowners — to the UGA Griffin campus for the 2022 Turfgrass Research Field Day earlier this month. Attendees learned about a variety of turf-related issues from UGA Cooperative Extension specialists and other UGA researchers during the Aug. 3 event.

The day began with opening remarks from David Buntin, interim assistant provost and campus director for UGA-Griffin; Doug Hollberg, Griffin mayor; and Clint Waltz, UGA Extension turfgrass specialist and professor of crop and soil sciences.

