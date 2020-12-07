Q. I have tried to find duplicates of several shrubs that I planted years ago including viburnum, Rose of Sharon, and hydrangea. I have looked at commercial nurseries but cannot find what I am looking for. Any suggestions? Julie C.
A. Plants, like hair styles and fashion, can be popular one year and then go out of style when something new is introduced. A commercial nursery will only grow what sells, so today’s popular plant becomes yesterday’s news and disappears from the nursery trade’s offerings.
It can be frustrating to discover plants that do well in your landscape, but you cannot find the plant anywhere. In the future, I suggest you keep a garden journal of plants that you purchase. Or if you prefer, there are countless garden stakes available that allow you to label your plants and add a polished look to your garden.
But back to your question. I have a solution for you! Many plants can be propagated by taking cuttings and rooting them. Gardeners, both beginners and experienced do this all the time. The shrubs you listed root easily.
One can take softwood cuttings of many plants in June and July and successfully root them during the summer. However, the time for taking softwood cuttings is well past, and no sense waiting another year to start propagating the plants that you want. Instead you can start in the next few weeks and be on your way to having good sized plants to set in the ground by next fall.
The plants you are wanting to duplicate are deciduous, that is, they lose their leaves and take a well-deserved rest in late fall and through the winter. Deciduous shrubs and trees can be propagated by taking hardwood cuttings after they go dormant.
First, clean a few gallon size or larger plastic nursery pots and fill two-thirds full of a sterile soilless mixture that drains well but also retains some moisture. A great choice is a 50/50 mix of fine bark (sometimes labeled as soil conditioner) and perlite. A mixture of 3 parts bark, 2 parts peat moss, and 2 parts perlite is the suggestion given by Bodie V. Pennisi of the University of Georgia. I have used both and had good results. Water the pots so that they are evenly moist and let drain.
Have ready a rooting compound and a pencil. Rooting compounds come in powders and liquids. If it is a powder, shake some into a small container or onto a paper towel, and if liquid read the directions as to which strength you will need and mix appropriately. The pencil will serve two purposes which I will get to later.
Next step is taking your cuttings. Clean and sharpen your pruners. The cleaning is important as you don’t want any stray pathogens to enter the cuttings before they even have a chance to root, and the sharpening enables a clean and exact cut.
Gather some plastic bags and label each with the plant name. Locate a healthy, straight branch and cut about 6 inches off, just below a leaf bud. Place in the plastic bag carefully and be sure to notice which end is up. Keep taking cuttings until you have several. Close the bag and keep out of direct sun so the cuttings won’t dry out. Keep working your way around the yard and collect all your cuttings, keeping them separate by variety.
After gathering the cuttings, it is time to stick them in your pots. First use of the pencil – Make holes in the potting mixture in your prepared containers. Five to six holes in a gallon container, and more if using something larger. There should be two inches between holes.
Scrape a thin layer of the bark off one side of the lower 2 inches of the cutting. This exposes the green cambium layer which is where growth occurs. Apply the rooting compound to the bottom 2 inches, shaking off any excess, and stick about 4 inches of the cutting in one of the holes you have made with the pencil. Continue with your other cuttings, gently firming the potting mixture around each. Don’t water for several days as doing so will only wash away the rooting compound.
Next, use the pencil to create a label and stick inside the pot. If you are doing several pots and trying to root different plants, you will want to know which is which. Believe, me, they are all going to look like sticks for a while.
Finally, move the pots to a cool and sheltered area. An unheated garage or shed is fine. If you have a south facing wall outside your house that is protected from wind, that would be an excellent place as well.
The cuttings need to stay cool and moist and not freeze. Do not allow them to dry out or to become too wet. When winter weather and the chance of freezing has passed, place the pots outside in filtered sunlight.
Come spring the cuttings that have survived will break dormancy and sprout leaves. Be patient. Do not be tempted to pull on the cuttings to see how they are doing. The roots will be fragile and very tender. Pulling on the cuttings will most likely break off the roots.
Keep the pots watered and gradually give them more sunlight. When you see roots emerging from the bottom of the pot, turn the cuttings out, separate them, and plant into individual pots. By fall, your new shrubs should be ready to add to the landscape or pass along to friends
The process is not hard, and I find it easier and less work-intensive than doing softwood cuttings. I have had great success in rooting viburnum, winterberry, and Carolina Silverbell.
Do keep in mind that many plants are patented, so it is illegal to propagate them without the patent holder’s permission. A plant patent expires after 20 years, so older cultivars are long passed that, but it pays to check.
Additional pictures and instructions are available at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/hardwood-cuttings-for-shrub-tree-propagation/
If you have more questions about horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
