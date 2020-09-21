Q: I have several paths on my property and they are covered in this weed. How do I get rid of it?
A: Firstly, thank you for sending the picture to me. The picture looks to be Virginia Buttonweed. However, for a precise identification of a plant one could bring a sample of the plant in question to your local extension center where an UGA Extension master gardener volunteer can identify the plant, or it could be sent to the University of Georgia for scientific analysis.
When bringing in a sample of a plant try to extract as much of the plant as possible. When it comes to trees or bigger plants, a small branch with the leaves should suffice.
Identifying features of Virginia Buttonweed plants are shiny green leaves, white four pointed star shaped flowers that sometimes could have pink streaks on them. The leaves emerge in twos, grow horizontally, and stems are hollow and horizontally ridged. This weed is a broadleaf and rhizome meaning it grows above and below ground.
Hand weeding methods cannot ensure weed eradication if some parts of the underground rhizomes are left behind the weed can start anew. Also, if the plant has reached the seeding stage in growth by hand weeding you could be shaking seeds out into the soil that you just weeded and the weed will start growing again. They are perennial, meaning they come back every year.
Next, knowing what kind of turf you have will help determine which components are most beneficial for your lawn and in your plan in eradicating this weed.
Virginia Buttonweed thrives in saturated lawns, so check drainage on your property and adjust accordingly. This could mean extending downspouts, redirecting natural rainfall, underground drainage piping, or even adding a French drain.
The first component to consider is the maintenance of your turf. You should only ever be mowing one third of your turf at any given time. When the growing season for your turf is in swing you will want to mow frequently leaving the clippings on the ground.
Of course, if you have not eradicated the weed do not allow the clippings to stay on the ground. Seeds may sprout new growth. The weed free clippings allow nutrients to re-enter the soil. Avoid scalping your turf. Scalping can lead to exposed soil which is inviting for weeds to infest your turf. Cover any exposed areas with mulch or another ground covering of your choice.
Virginia Buttonweed has been known to tolerate as low as a half of an inch cut. Keeping your turf mowed and regular maintenance will help combat weed infestations and promote turf to grow thicker. Also, infrequent but deep watering will also encourage your turf to dig its roots deep into the soil promoting a rich luscious turf.
Next, there are different types of herbicide that can be used; there are pre-emergence and post-emergence. Pre-emergence herbicides are used before the plant can be seen on the surface whereas post-emergence herbicides are used after you can see the plant above ground.
Also there are herbicides that target broadleaf weeds specifically. Virginia Buttonweed is in the broadleaf category therefore, helping us choose the correct herbicide to utilize in the eradication of this turf intruder.
The most effective herbicide is Trifloxysulfuron with 80-89% efficiency (Patrick McCullough and Jialin Yu Department of Crop and Soil Sciences Virginia Buttonweed Identification and Control in Turfgrass extension.uga.edu/publications/ Bulletin 1397). Exercise caution when using herbicides always thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions on the label. If you would like to review any turf maintenance recommendations or any further information about herbicides visit extension.uga.edu/ Bulletin 1397 on Virginia Buttonweed.
Any further questions or concerns with your horticultural endeavors please contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at Carroll County Extension Office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. You may also reach a Master Gardener by phone at 770-836-8546 or via email ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.