Q: I am hoping to expand my garden by adding some carnivorous plants. Can you give me some information?
A: Carnivorous plants are plants that don’t get all of the nutrients they need from their natural growing conditions so they trap additional nutrients from the insects, bugs and arachnids that they consume.
These plants can be found in swampy areas around the world where water is constantly washing away nutrients in the soil. In order to get those missing nutrients, the plants have adapted and learned to capture and digest the small animals that land on them.
The “unholy trinity of carnivorous plants” consists of Venus fly traps, sundew plants, and pitcher plants. You can purchase them locally, and grow all three of these at home.
We are fortunate to have a resident expert in carnivorous plants living right here in Carroll County. Robert Barr is a member of the Southeastern Carnivorous Plant Society and the International Carnivorous Plant Society. He grows, sells and lectures on carnivorous plants. I was fortunate enough to be invited to his home to see his impressive collection and get firsthand knowledge of these amazing plants.
Pitcher plants (genera Sarracenia) come in a tremendous variety of sizes and colors, but they all have the same basic structure. They have a large hollow tube called a “pitcher.” Insects are attracted to the colorful pitchers and the nectar around the lip of each pitcher. They crawl into the tube and cannot get back out because of the fine downward pointing hairs inside the pitcher. The insects eventually die and are slowly digested by the plant.
Pitcher plants need a period of winter dormancy to remain healthy. Cut off the dead, brown parts of the plant, cut down on the water and let the plant rest. If you need to split the plant, when new growth starts in the spring you can split the clump of pitchers by dividing the rhizome.
Venus fly traps (genera Dionea) originated in the wetlands of the United States East Coast. Flies, arachnids, or other small insects are their main diet. The typical Venus flytrap has four to seven green stems that end in traps. The stems perform photosynthesis while the traps capture prey to meet the plant’s nitrogen needs.
The traps are made up of two elongated leaves with spikes around the leaves’ rims. When open, the insides of the leaves are red, and when the spikes, or trigger hairs, are touched enough to bend them, the leaves snap shut over prey and the prey is digested.
Genera Drosera, commonly known as the sundew, has at least 194 species. They are native to every continent except Antarctica. They all lure, capture, and digest insects using stalked glands covering their leaf surfaces. These glands produce a sweet, sticky fluid or “dew” that coats the tiny hairs on the leaves. This “dew” glistens in the sunlight and attracts insects who think that they can get a tasty meal. The insects stick to the dewy liquid on the leaf hairs, the leaves curl over the insect and enzymes secreted by the leaves digest the bug until all that is left is the insect’s exoskeleton. When the leaves open, the outer shell of the insect eventually falls away and the sundew waits for its next meal.
Sundews also emit a sweet fragrance to attract insects. They can change color depending on the amount of sunlight they receive. When sunlight is plentiful, leaves turn a bright red, but if they grow in shady areas, their leaves are green.
There are some growing conditions that are common to all three of these carnivorous plants. Since they live in bogs they need full sun or very bright light. They like it hot during their growing season and cold to the point of mild frosts in the winter. They can be left outside in a garden bed or in pots year-round.
Because they are used to minimal nutrients, they need acidic or neutral water. Using tap water for long periods of time will kill them. Use rain water, or you can use the water from your dehumidifier. You also need to water very heavily. The bottom third to half of the pot should stand in water.
The pitcher plant that I purchased several years ago from Mr. Barr is in a plastic pot and the drainage holes are half way up the sides of the pot, not at the bottom as you would usually expect.
I said earlier that you can put these plants in your yard in their pots. That is because regular house plant soil or dirt from your yard is way too rich for these plants. If you want to plant them in your yard, pick a hot, sunny area, dig a large hole and plant them in their pots so that the roots can stay moist.
Mr. Barr says that they are perfect for those hot, dry, sunny areas of your yard. If you need to repot these plants, the soil mixture consists of one part milled peat moss, one part sand and one part perlite or you can simply pick up soil for carnivorous plants. You can contact Robert Barr at rbarr@mindspring.com. He would be happy to answer any questions about these wonderful plants.
If you have additional gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Also, the Carroll County Master Gardeners will be hosting a public Orchids 101 webinar on November 12 at 7 p.m. Helen Blythe-Hart, President of the Atlanta Orchid Society will be the guest speaker. The event will be entirely online. To register for the event please visit: https://tinyurl.com/yygfbccl.
