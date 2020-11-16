Q. What do I need to start a terrarium? Are they easy to grow? Gabriella M.
A. What a perfect time of year to start a terrarium! They are perfect for a beginner, but if you’re an avid gardener they can provide a low maintenance and creative project to watch all winter while they take a break from the busy season.
They make great gifts, either completed or ready to assemble and customize – and yes, they are extremely easy to care for. A terrarium can be as simple as a bottle garden or as large and diverse as the glass container will allow.
Terrariums were originally called “Wardian cases” after their creator, Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward. He sealed a cocoon in a bottle with some leaves and soil to observe the insect, and, to his delight, a fern spore began to emerge days later. After trying various designs, he realized that terrariums could remain closed indefinitely. Throughout the 1800’s terrariums were used to transport live plants between continents in wooden ships.
A closed terrarium has its own water cycle, meaning you never have to water it. The container is sealed completely, and water evaporates from the soil or passes through the leaves and enters the air. This fogs up the glass and condenses, sliding back down the glass and into the soil again.
This year is the perfect time to start a terrarium if you are homeschooling. Terrariums can demonstrate the roles plants play within an ecosystem. There are even tiny decomposers living in the soil like bacteria and insects, which play the important role of decomposing plant matter.
Decomposition releases CO2. As you remember, plants use the CO2 to “breathe” and convert it back into oxygen, just like they do in our own atmosphere. In fact, if you consider our atmosphere our container, it’s like we are all living in a giant terrarium!
In addition to closed terrariums, you can also have an open terrarium. These would be a bottle with a small opening, or a glass box without a lid. They need occasional watering, so they are not as low maintenance.
Once you decide what type of container you prefer, open or closed, you can set out to find what you need at a crafts store, antique store, or the internet.
I can guarantee whatever you’re considering is one size smaller than you want. I made two trips to the store looking for a bell jar, because the first one was too small to fit over the smallest plant the local home improvement store had to offer. You’ll need some good quality soil and decorative gravel. I chose a bell jar to go over a piece of pottery, but apothecary jars and jugs work well too.
In a helpful YouTube video, P. Allen Smith lists small, slow-growing plants like needlepoint ivy, button fern, strawberry begonia, and fittonia. Add moss, sticks, or figurines to make it your own creation. Remember to keep it in a low-light area, not direct sun.
Too much water and heat combined can lead to mold. Just open it to reduce the moisture for a couple days and reseal if you suspect it has too much water.
There are plenty of tutorials online, but you can also call a Master Gardener Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
