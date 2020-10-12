Q. After successfully having my first decent vegetable garden this year, I’m wondering if there are perennial vegetables that I could add next year.
A. Yes, there are! Asparagus, ramps (native to North Georgia), rhubarb, and sorrel are some of the more common ones for our area.
Asparagus needs a well-drained soil and plenty of sun. Buy one or two-year-old plants as asparagus matures slowly. You should be able to harvest stalks by the third season.
Ramps, also known as wild leek, require a woodland habitat that is shady and damp with well-drained, acidic, calcium-rich soil. The bulbs, stems and leaves can be chopped and added to salads or soups.
Rhubarb can be grown as a perennial but it will need afternoon shade and soil with good drainage and water, water, water if the summer is a hot one.
Sorrel, like asparagus, needs a well-drained soil and plenty of sun. Be sure to deadhead spent flowers since sorrel reseeds easily. Plan on replacing your planting of this leafy green vegetable after three or four seasons.
These perennial vegetables are ideally planted in raised beds since not only do a couple require very specific environments, none of them should be moved once planted to allow for maximum production.
On another edible perennials note, my sister, Kim, just gave me a cookbook, “Perennials A Southern Celebration of Foods and Flavors,” by The Junior Service League of Gainesville, Georgia. There are perennial flowers that can be used alone or to add a special something to some of your favorite recipes!
The young leaves of Chicory, Cichorium intybus, can be mixed into a fresh salad or boiled for a coffee substitute.
The maypops, which are the fruits of the Passion flower, Passiflora incarnata, are edible and the leaves and blooms can be brewed and chilled for a pleasant tasting drink.
Monarda didyma, Beebalm, leaves are edible raw or cooked. They can be added to salads and cooked foods. The flowers are beautiful as an edible garnish as well. Like the passion flower, the fresh or dried flowers and leaves can be brewed into an aromatic tea.
And lastly, something to do with those Dandelions, Taraxacum officinale! All parts of this wildflower are edible. Fried, fresh, ground (dried roots) or steeped this edible flower is a good source of quite a few vitamins and minerals. Even if you do not plant these flowers with the goal of adding their flavors to your cooking, they are a wonderful way to help draw pollinators to your vegetable and fruit gardens. As always, do your due diligence when adding new edibles to your diet. Know what you grow.
Note: We regret that the annual Wreath Sale has been cancelled for 2020.
Also — The Carroll County 4-H has installed a Blessing Box, a mobile community food pantry, at the trailhead of Buffalo Creek Trail across from the Ag Center building located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Donations are happily welcomed! Pull-tab cans are preferred, but any non-perishable food items\canned goods are encouraged. Thank you in advance for your donations!
