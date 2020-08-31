Q: Recently while walking along the trail, I came across a very tall plant with pale pink blooms. The blooms were covered with butterflies and bees. Can you identify the plant, and is it appropriate for my yard and garden? Brenda F.
A: Let me introduce the family of Joe Pye weed, a group of tall, native plants with beautiful pinkish-purple blooms. It is a native plant considered to be a wildflower and an edible herb.
Joe Pye weed (Eutrochium purpureum) is a member of the Aster family. According to New England folklore, during late 1700-1800s, a Native American healer named Joe Pye (Jopi) used the plant for medicinal purposes, hence the name Joe Pye. American colonists are reported using Joe Pye weed to cure fevers, kidney stones, and typhus among other ailments. In addition, the seeds and flowers were used to make red and pink dyes for textiles. Today, herbalists continue to study the medicinal benefits of the plants in the Eutrochium family.
A perennial, Joe Pye weed is to me a must-have for the home flower garden. This fragrant magnet for birds and pollinators is hardy in USDA Zones 4-9. Depending on the variety plants can reach heights from three to 12 feet and can be found in woodland areas, fields, marshes and along streams. They can grow in full sun to partial shade.
In the garden they can be a focal point or a backdrop for grasses and shorter plants. They like average to rich soil and regular moisture. They can tolerate moist soil conditions, but in areas of hot dry soil, it is beneficial to plant them in partial shade.
Joe Pye weed has beautiful plumes of mildly fragrant pink to purplish flowers at the end of the stems. Flower heads are large, domed, or flat-topped clusters of small tubular flowers. Blooming time is from July to September. Leaves are whorled, (usually growing in clusters of four to seven from the node like the ribs of an umbrella). They are long, rather wide, and can have a slightly rough texture.
Spring or fall are the best times to plant Joe Pye weed. It is tall and requires plenty of room to grow. It is recommended to plant Joe Pye with 24-inch centers, since they will eventually form large clumps. A layer of mulch will help maintain moisture levels.
In the fall, plants will die back to the ground. The dead growth can be cut back or left to over winter until the spring.
Mature Joe Pye weed plants can be divided in the fall after they go dormant or in the early spring. Each plant has a crown with multiple stems. To divide a crown, use a sharp shovel to cut the roots in between the stems. Dig up and divide the clump for new transplants for your garden or to share with friends. Remember to keep new transplants watered until they are established.
Plants can be pruned by cutting back 4-8 inches in the spring. These plants flower on new growth and spring pruning will not affect flowering.
Joe Pye weed is easy to start from seed. Once it is established, it can spread quite easily, so keep this in mind when selecting a planting site. Scatter seeds and lightly rake them into the soil. Keep them watered until the ground freezes. Seeds can be started inside about five-six weeks before spring. Use potting soil and sow seeds about 1/8- inch deep in containers. Transplant new 2-inch seedlings outside when the soil temperature is consistently 50 degrees or higher.
A few varieties of Joe Pye weed are available. Baby Joe and Little Joe are shorter varieties growing to a height of two-four feet. Taller varieties include Eutrochium maculatum, and spotted Joe Pye which gets its name form the reddish spots on the stem. Check online or with local nurseries for availability.
If you have more questions about native vines or other horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
