Q: I planted a moonflower vine for the first time ever and was so excited to see its beautiful, white blooms. When a neighbor saw it, she said it was morning glories and that I should get rid of it because it will take over my yard. Should I leave it or toss it?
A: While it is in the Ipomoea, or morning glory family, they are not the same. One of the most noticeable differences between the two plants might be the time of day the flowers open. Moonflowers open in the evening and close in the morning. Morning glories open early in the morning and close in the late afternoon.
A local gardener friend has grown the moonflower vine for several years and reports that it is one of her most favorite flowers. So, the answer to your question is yes, I would definitely keep it.
MoonflowersThe Magical Moonflower or Moonvine Ipomoea alba, sometimes listed by its old name, Calonyction aculeatum, is the morning glory’s nocturnal counterpart. The beautiful Moonflower gets its name from its nocturnal blooms.
They have a sweet fragrance and produce only white flowers. It has lush 8-inch heart-shaped leaves like a morning glory and big, white, irresistible flowers. The large showy blooms can be from three to six inches across, and have five lobes or petals with a slightly green star shape in the center. Moonflower vines are twirlers and the blooms unfurl slowly in the evening or at sunset and stay open until the following morning. Shortly after the sun rises, the blooms close and immediately drop from the plant. Moonflower vines can grow from 10 to 15 feet tall and three to six feet wide. It needs a support structure like a fence, arbor, or trellis to grow on. According to the Georgia gardener Walter Reeves, Moonflowers are on the list of plants that do well locally and have a long bloom time. They begin blooming in June or July and continue into the fall.
Moonflowers are annuals and will live only one season. The seeds can be collected from the brown fruit the flower leaves behind. Each fruit capsule contains four smooth white seeds.
Moonflowers are self-seeding, but are not considered invasive. Even though Moonflowers only bloom at night, they are still considered a good pollinator plant. Nectar from the flowers attract night flying moths, bees and bats. Moonflower vines are considered low maintenance, deer resistant, and have low severity poison characteristics.
Morning Glories
Ipomoea is the family of plants known as Morning Glory, which are tenacious vines that are unscented and grow in several different colors. They feature blooms of pink, lavender, and purple or blue which open each morning and fade at night. Though they are not perennial and grow from seed, they can spread very quickly returning annually and are difficult to control.
The North Carolina State Cooperative Extension says morning glories are not listed as invasive there, but are listed on the USDA noxious weed site and in several surrounding states.
RelativesThe Moonflower and Morning Glories have lots of relatives. The Ipomoea genus is a rather large one, with around 500 species, some of the more familiar includes the sweet potato vine, cypress vine, and cardinal climber. Gardeners looking for a vigorous climber to cover a wall or trellis in only one season will be delighted with ipomoeas. They can be planted in containers, hanging baskets, on rock walls or vertical spaces.
If you have other gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
