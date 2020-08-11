Q. I am looking to add perennials to my pollinator garden. Any suggestions?
A. One of my favorite perennials is bee balm or any of the plants belonging to the genus Monarda. It is a tall spreading plant with bright flowers and a minty scent that bees love. It would be a wonderful addition to your pollinator garden. Bee balm provides flowers that attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds in the summer and seeds for the birds in winter.
The genus Monarda includes bee balm, horsemint, Oswego tea, and bergamot. These plants are easily recognized by their square stems. There are 16 species of Monarda, but bee balm (Monarda didyma) and wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa) are the most commonly cultivated. Bee balm flowers are bright red, while wild bergamot flowers range from lavender to pinkish white. They both would be exceptional additions to your garden, especially when combined with phlox, irises, yarrow and day lilies.
Monarda can be planted in either spring or fall. They crave full sun but will tolerate some shade. Since they can reach a height and width of four feet, they need to be planted 18 to 24 inches apart. They grow in almost any soil as long as it is well drained.
Water them thoroughly after planting, and mulch around the plants to keep the moisture in the soil. During dry periods they will need to be watered twice a week to a depth of 6 to 8 inches. If you do not have the space in your garden for these tall, spreading plants, there are several petite cultivars like “Petite Wonder” and “Petite Delight” that only reach a height of 18 inches.
Be careful when you fertilize Monarda. If the foliage gets too thick, the chance of powdery mildew increases. Powdery mildew is the main concern with these plants. They are deer and rabbit resistant but susceptible to powdery mildew. Make sure that you remove any dead leaves and stems so that there is good air circulation.
Deadhead flowers to encourage the plants to continue blooming. Cut the plants to the ground in early spring to promote better growth and divide every two to three years to keep your plants producing those vibrant blooms.
M. fistulosa has been used by many Native American tribes for food and medical uses. The high thymol content in the plant makes it a strong antiseptic. The Cherokee, Lakota, Hopi, Pueblo, Spanish Americans and Tewa used it as a food, while the Apache and Iroquois made a beverage out of the leaves. Numerous tribes used it as a seasoning for meats or stews.
The leaves have been used to relieve headaches and as a sneeze inducer for cold relief. Leaves were placed in warm baths for babies. The oil was used to treat bronchitis by steeping the flowers and leaves in tea. The Cherokee used it in warm poultices to relieve headaches. The Dakota used boiled leaves and flowers to treat stomach pains and acne. The Tewa used a ground powder to treat headaches, fever, sore eyes and colds.
Bee balm and wild bergamot leaves, flowers and stems are still used today by herbalists as an antiseptic, a diuretic and a stimulant. They are used in the treatment of colds, headaches, and gastric disorders, to reduce fevers and soothe sore throats, to relieve nausea, for menstrual pain, and insomnia. Steam inhalation of the plant can be used for sore throats, and bronchial inflammation.
Externally, Bee Balm is used as an application for skin eruptions and infections. Monarda honey and elixirs are helpful and tasty. Monarda honey can be used on burns and other wounds. The leaves are helpful in steams to clear the sinuses and can also be added to a sock or cloth bag and thrown in your bath if you have sore, tired muscles. Try it in apple cider vinegar as a marinade on wild game.
Whether you want to use bee balm and wild bergamot to attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds or you want to use it for its herbal benefits, they will make a bright and beautiful addition to your garden.
For additional details or more information, you can contact us for questions about any gardening issues; contact a Master Gardener Extension volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.