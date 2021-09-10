During his remarks as the guest speaker at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday, Ryan Ayers, advisor to the Carroll County Young Farmers and instructor at the Carroll County College and Career Academy-South Campus, said that bees pollinate one-third of our food supply, and without the proclivity of bees the production of food across the world would be greatly reduced. Ayers is the Carroll County Schools Future Farmers of America advisor.
"There may be more, but we have about 80 or so beekeepers in Carroll County," Ayers said, "but we probably need 500."
A graduate of Central High School and the University of Georgia, Ayers is an award-winning advisor to the local Future Farmers of America.
During his remarks as the guest speaker at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday, Ryan Ayers, advisor to the Carroll County Young Farmers and instructor at the Carroll County College Career Academy, said that bees pollinate one-third of our food supply, and without the proclivity of bees the production of food across the world would be greatly reduced. Ayers is the Carroll County Schools Future Farmers of America advisor.
As for the honey bee, it is the only insect that produces food eaten by man. A single hive, on average, produces about 15 pounds of honey per year. Ayers discussed the three different types of honey bees, workers, drones, and queens. Ayers said that an active hive can produce up to 15 pounds of honey per year.
However, according to Ayers, although honey is an extremely popular foodstuff throughout the world and has been for hundreds of years, honey bees are even more important in regard to crop pollination.
Multiple sources indicate that bee pollination is much more important than the honey byproduct itself. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration states that this agricultural benefit to crops, pollination, is between 10 and 20 times the total monetary value of honey and beeswax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.