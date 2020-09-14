Q: I just read an article online about something called the “Insect Apocalypse” Is this real?
A: This is a great and very timely question for a number of reasons. The very first reason is simple: if all the insects in the world disappeared, life, as we know it on Earth, would end. Think about that for a minute. The insects that pollinate our food supply would be gone and so would the crops we depend on. Birds and other vertebrates that feed on insects would die off. No food, no humans. So, the end of all insect life would be a true “apocalypse”.
The second reason if just as important: is it really happening? Species go extinct all the time. It’s the way Nature operates. Changes in the environment impact all living organisms in some way for better or worse. If a significant portion of the living organisms on earth were to go into a steep decline the repercussions would be felt throughout the animal kingdom. So, we have to ask “Where did this story come from, and is it true?”
The first reports of an “insect apocalypse” came from a study done on some isolated nature preserves in Germany. The group conducting the study visited the preserves on a staggered schedule and noted that the insect population declined a whopping 75% over a 20-year period. The organization conducting the study did not offer any explanation for the decline and was very light on specific factors like environmental change, habitat loss, and other variables. The alarm was sounded all around the world and researchers started digging into the accumulated data to see what they could find.
What they discovered was a bunch of answers that ranged from “yes”, “no”, “maybe”, and “we just don’t know.” Let’s start with “yes” and go through the range.
“Yes”: depending on where you are and what you are measuring, and how you are measuring, some insect species are in a definite decline. If you are basing your deductions on whether you have to clean your windshield of bugs less than you used to, you’re probably right in assuming there are fewer insects than there used to be. However, the environment in which we live has undergone tremendous changes in just a few decades: winters are colder, summers are hotter, and rainfall is intermittent.
The loss of habitat for insects and other organisms has accelerated. But that is limited to our own observations in our temperate climate. No one has done a comprehensive study of insect populations in the tropics to see if they are affected. While you might notice that you don’t have to clean your windshield as often, folks in sub-Saharan Africa who are watching their crops decimated by millions of locusts or the people along the Gulf Coasts of the U.S. having to stop every day and clear away the debris of the “love bugs” that have smeared their vehicles from top to bottom, might not have the same reaction. So, “yes” the number of insects is declining but not everywhere.
“No, it’s not happening”. Here again, we face the problem of getting accurate data. Issuing a blanket “No” in today’s rapidly changing world can be a foolish task. But there are several schools of thought about why the “apocalypse” isn’t truly happening right now. In preparing this article, I reached out to several entomologist friends who live in various places around the world. In each instance, from Ecuador to Europe to Canada to Australia, the answers were similar if not identical. In each habitat, certain species are declining but others are rapidly increasing to fill the void left behind.
One of them advanced what is now my favorite theory on the lack of observation of insect activity: they are hiding from us. Insects have adapted to the invasive techniques of mankind and have chosen just not to come out to play. They have figured out how damaging to themselves and their environment mankind has become, that they have withdrawn to safety farther away from us. And here in Georgia, we suffer from “light pollution” just about everywhere, and while it can be attractive to swarms of certain species, it can be very disruptive to the life cycles of others. The consensus of my group of experts is that this is an area of research that really does demand our closer attention.
So, all of this leaves us pretty much with the uncertainty of “maybe” and “I don’t know” and those answers are typical of conscientious science and research. As we progress and continue to explore our world and, being mindful of our impact on it, we are faced with the choice of realizing the importance of how we behave towards our animal neighbors, large and small, and act accordingly. I am fairly confident that we will be swatting pesky mosquitoes, dodging yellow jackets and ants at our picnics, and marveling at the beauty of butterflies for quite some time to come.
If you have any other questions about insects or any horticultural topics please call the UGA Extension Office at 770-836-8546 or visit us at the Carroll County Agricultural Center at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.