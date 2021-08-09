By this time of year, sumac has spent months growing tall and spreading its seeds and underground rhizomes. It won’t be long before it becomes very recognizable along the roadsides. They tend to form colonies and turn bright orange and red in the fall. They can be beautiful plants to allow to stay if you have the right spot for them, otherwise they can take over rather quickly and pop up other places in the yard. The good news is that the sumacs you find in our West Georgia region, even if they’re a little overly-abundant, are native and support a myriad of insects and birds. The other good news is that poison sumac is more often found south of us in swampy areas and is not too difficult to identify if you familiarize yourself with a few key characteristics. Let’s go over the more common, non-poisonous varieties as well as how to identify the dreaded poison sumac.
The three types of sumac we find in our area are all in the Rhus genus. They are tall shrubs, or sometimes small, woody trees that can reach as tall as thirty feet and as wide as fifteen feet, although they’re often much smaller than that. They tend to grow in colonies along the roads and in ditches. If a field or yard is left to nature, it might not be long before sumac moves in. The berries are beneficial to birds and other animals, but that means sumac can pop up anywhere!
Perhaps the most recognizable variety is winged sumac, which is named for its “winged” stems. All sumacs have pinnately compound leaves, which means they have small leaflets arranged opposite each other all along the stem, much like a hickory or pecan leaf, but winged sumac has a leafy fringe along both side of the stem between the leaflets. Since this winged feature is present any time the plant has leaves, it makes it easy to identify most of the year.
Staghorn sumac is another extremely common variety here in Carroll County. Its berries grow in a tall cluster that points upwards. These berries are very densely packed and form a fuzzy red spike. Its slender leaflets have serrated, or saw-tooth, edges.
Smooth sumac has long, skinny leaflets as well, but as its name suggests, its edges are smooth instead of serrated. It also forms an upright cluster of red berries that point upwards, but the berries aren’t fuzzy like staghorn.
All three of these common species are non-poisonous natives with excellent fall color and benefits to native birds and insects. However, if you want a beautiful, shorter, less aggressive variety try Tiger Eyes. Its tag says it grows 4-6 feet tall, but a quick Google search shows some trees that appear about ten feet tall. It has gorgeous chartreuse foliage with fringed leaves and might make a faster-growing and cheaper alternative to a Japanese maple.
Luckily Carroll County has not yet had a documented case of poison sumac, but here are some differentiating features in case you’re wondering. Although it is in the sumac family, it’s not in the genus Rhus. It’s closely related to poison ivy and poison oak, so it shares their genus, Toxicodendron. It grows in swampy areas and likes “wet feet,” so chances are, if you see it growing high on a hill or in a dry spot, it’s not poisonous. Many people believe it is a vine, but actually, it’s a shrub, just like the other sumacs. It has smooth pinnately compound leaves, but only up to 13 leaflets. The non-poisonous varieties can have more than twice that many. The leaflet are fatter, not long and skinny. What sets it most apart is its dangling white seeds that hang down from the stems, whereas all the non-poisonous varieties have upright red clusters. When in doubt, take a photo and send it to your local ag agent or master gardener volunteer just to be sure, but I think you’ll find it’s pretty fun and easy to identify the varieties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.