As the 2020 gardening season winds down and cooler temperatures move in, we begin to reflect and assess how our gardens performed during the summer growing season.
Gardeners learn a lot from their successes as well as failures. We critique our gardening endeavors as much as we do our plant’s growing ability. We ask ourselves such questions as what went right and what went wrong? How can we better deal with the pest, disease, and fungal problems? Did my plants produce as much as I had hoped? Did one variety of tomatoes perform better than another?
Examining how well our garden flourished this year provides information for next year’s garden plan. Documenting this information to have on hand for next season is priceless.
If you kept a journal of your 2020 gardening activities, you already have a lot of information. If you have not started a journal for 2021, now would be the time to begin. Jot down the questions you had regarding your garden while they are fresh on your mind. Keep your garden journal on your computer (my favorite) or in a notebook. Either way, you are recording your gardening efforts and how your plants responded.
Did you forget where you planted tomatoes last year and then planted them in the same place this year? And, did they suffer the same early blight as last time?
Before you begin ripping out spent plants and renegade weeds from your garden this fall, take a photo or draw a diagram of your garden. This will help you remember where you planted vegetables last spring so you can rotate your crops in spring 2021.
While you are out there cleaning up, collect up soil from different areas of the garden and place it on a piece of newspaper to dry. Use this soil for a soil sample. A soil sample provides you with information on which nutrients you need, the pH, and how to correct it for next season.
Use the information that you received from your soil sample to amend your soil now. Distributing the suggested amendments, and adding a layer of fall leaves and compost, will give your soil a jump start at planting time.
As these amendments breakdown over the winter months, they add rich nutrients to your garden. Whether you planted your first garden last spring or have gardened for many years, your garden will greatly benefit from a good clean up and soil regeneration for the next season.
Having a garden journal will eliminate making old mistakes and allow you to make new ones. Armed with this information, and a little elbow grease, you will be well on your way to planting your spring garden.
For more information on obtaining a soil sample or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
