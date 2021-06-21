Q. I received a flower arrangement that included some small and very curled and twisted branches. I called the florist and he told me it was from a Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick shrub. Can I grow this shrub here in west Georgia?
A. Absolutely! The Contorted Hazelnut, Corylus avellana ‘Contorta’ will grow in our area.
This shrub is usually planted as a specimen. That is, it is placed in a prominent area so it can show off its contorted branches that are revealed in the winter after it has lost its leaves.
If you are looking to make Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick a showpiece in your garden, find a prominent place along a walk or near a porch or where it will be the focal point at the end of a path. As it is a slow grower, it can also be planted in a large pot.
its best show is in the winter, the medium green and wavy leaves it wears in the summer are attractive as well, and actually Oregon State University has recently introduced a contorted hazelnut called Red Dragon that has burgundy leaves.
Caution! This plant does not particularly like our signature heavy clay soil and if you choose to plant this gem directly into the ground, versus a pot, you will likely need to amend the soil to provide good drainage. A planting site in full sun or a little shade on a slight incline that has been amended to ensure drainage would be perfect.
The Contorted Hazelnut was first discovered growing in a hedgerow in England in the mid-1800s by Victorian gardener Canon Ellacombe. It was then propagated and used in gardens for visual interest in the winter.
The monoecious flowers - separate male and female flowers on the same plant - bloom on bare branches in late winter to early spring (March-April) before the leaves emerge. The female flowers have a red stigma but are inconspicuous and bloom just above the drooping pale-yellow male catkins. The yellow catkins against the bare branches add to the striking winter display.
Interestingly enough, the namesake of the Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick was a real person. Harry Lauder, born in 1870, was a Scottish comedian that sang and danced his way into fame in song, poem, and comedic film and skit. One of his comedic props was a twisted, bent, and knotty walking stick.
Lauder was wildly popular in England and Scotland, and he toured America, South Africa, and Australia. During World War I and World War II he entertained the troops, and he gave many concerts for war charities. He was Knighted in 1919.
Most contorted hazelnut plants are propagated by grafting a hardwood cutting of a mother plant onto the rootstock of a hazelnut species that is not contorted called the understock.
The understock tends to root sucker and the suckers must be removed to avoid an overgrowth of the understock. Do not get your hopes up for gathering the nuts produced by your contorted hazelnut to use in your baking recipes. The nuts produced by the contorted hazelnut are mostly sterile.
Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick is not a plant you find in just any plant nursery. A special order from your local plant nursery or from a reliable online nursery is your best bet.
