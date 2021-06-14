Q. I am looking to add pollinator plants to my garden. Do you have any suggestions?
A. Downy Goldenrod (Solidago petiolaris) has been selected as the 2021 Fall Bloomer for Georgia’s Pollinator Plants of the Year. Solidago, or Goldenrod, is a genus of clump-forming herbaceous perennials in the aster family. Since many people, gardeners included, confuse goldenrod with ragweed, I thought that I would try and clear up the confusion.
Goldenrod is easy to grow. This plant will survive just about anywhere. It can be found in moist locations, forests, fields, roadsides, compost piles, cultivated fields, and orchards throughout Canada, the U.S., and across the world. It prefers to be grown in full sun and it tolerates most soil types as long as they are well drained.
Goldenrod is drought tolerant and displays dense clusters of small, bright yellow flowers from July through September. Deadheading the spent flowers encourages additional blooming. Goldenrod naturalizes quickly in the garden and the plants need to be split every three to five years. Cuttings may also be taken in spring and planted in the garden. This plant has no serious insect or disease problems, and it is deer resistant.
Goldenrod is a very beneficial plant. It can provide nectar for migrating butterflies and bees. This encourages these insects to remain in the area and pollinate your other plants. Planting goldenrod near your vegetable garden has been known to draw insect pests away from your vegetables.
All aerial parts of the plant are edible. The flowers make attractive garnishes on salads and both the flowers and leaves (fresh or dried) can be used to make tea. Leaves can be cooked like spinach or added to soups, stews, or casseroles, they can also be blanched and frozen for later use throughout the winter or spring.
Goldenrod is sometimes confused with ragweed and wrongly accused of causing allergies and hay fever. Goldenrod and Ragweed are both members of the Asteraceae family.
There are 20 species of Ragweed (Ambrosia sp.) and over 100 species of goldenrod. Both grow in roadside ditches and open fields, and both bloom at the same time. However, goldenrod has gorgeous, eye-catching yellow flowers, while ragweed has small, green blooms that are often hard to see.
Goldenrod flowers contain nectar which attract insects. The large, heavy pollen grains attach to insect bodies, but goldenrod pollen is too large to be blown around. Ragweed flowers do not contain nectar, and the plants are dependent on the wind to transfer their small, lightweight pollen.
Ragweed pollen has the ability to blow for miles. A single ragweed plant can produce over a billion pollen grains. The next time you think it is the beautiful goldenrod flowers causing your allergy woes, think again. It is the small, lightweight ragweed pollen that causes your itchy eyes and runny nose, not the large, heavy goldenrod pollen.
After learning the many benefits of planting goldenrod and the simplicity of goldenrod care, you may wish to include it in your garden.
For additional details or more information, you can contact us for questions about any gardening issues; contact a Master Gardener Extension volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
