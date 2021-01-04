Q. I would like to start composting, but I don’t know where to begin. Will I need a compost bin? Can I use my raked leaves to make compost?
A. Yes, use those autumn leaves! They are the best source of carbon. Most gardeners simply put their leaves, grass clippings, and produce scraps in a pile, and turn the contents with a garden rake or pitchfork. A bin is not necessary to start composting, but it does help to keep everything together and critters from scattering the materials.
Compost is the process of changing organic waste materials into a soil amending substance for use in gardening. Native American tribes used this method of soil-building long before the Colonists arrived and would later teach them how to make compost.
Today, organic gardeners prefer using compost instead of commercial fertilizers and pesticides. Recycling organic matter into compost improves the texture of the soil allowing it to retain moisture and control erosion.
Compost symbolizes a continuity of life in nature. As leaves breakdown and turn into decomposed matter, nutrients are returned to the soil around the base of the trees that dropped them.
Getting StartedDecide how and where you will compost. Do you want to start out by piling up leaves, grass clippings, and manure in a designated spot, or would you prefer to retain these materials in some type of structure?
You may want to start out with a pile or heap, and then later move to a structure. There are several ways to produce compost. Composters have used garbage pails, barrels, metal drums, and hardware cloth made into a cylinder.
Composting requires four components to work properly: carbon (brown), nitrogen (green), oxygen, and water. Carbon materials are almost always brown or yellow in color.
For instance, leaves, sawdust, pine needles, and straw (organic) add carbon. Nitrogen materials are green materials or animal byproducts.
Examples of nitrogen materials are: grass clippings, clover, livestock manure (no domestic animal manure), crushed egg shells and fruit and vegetable scraps.
Watering the layers is necessary to begin decomposition. When applying water, the layer should be damp on top until just wet but not soggy. Adding too much moisture will drive down the oxygen in the pile making the compost anaerobic (absence of oxygen). Too little moisture slows decomposition.
Straw will shed water, so limit the thickness of this layer to 6 to 8 inches. If you are piling your compost you may want to cover it with black plastic during a rain to prevent it from getting to much water. Be sure to remove the black plastic afterwards to prevent overheating of the materials.
Aerating or turning your compostIn order for microbes to perform efficiently they need oxygen. After adding your first materials and water to the compost “heap” or bin, use a garden rake or pitchfork to fluff and turn the heap.
As you add more leaves and clippings turn the pile each time to add oxygen.
In the summer months, I aerate and dampen our compost bin twice a week. This keeps the microbes active. A foul odor indicates that the pile is too wet and needs turning or fluffing to add oxygen.
Aerating the compost once or twice a month will provide enough oxygen to speed up the composting process. Aerating more often will further speed up decomposition.
For more information on composting, or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.