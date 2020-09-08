Q: I would love to garden and have flowers around my house, but I have such a small yard. What can I do in such a small area? Mike B.
A: No matter how big or small your yard or area is you can garden vegetables or have beautiful flowers.
The gardening ideas for small areas are endless. There are raised beds, container gardening, planting around your walkways, flower boxes, 5-gallon buckets, pots and you can even have water features and your own compost pile and a greenhouse in exceedingly small areas.
One idea when you do not have a lot of space in your yard is a raised bed. Raised beds can be constructed with any type of wood or even concrete blocks. They can even be made from recycled materials and metal.
When choosing a material think about the long haul, how long do you want the bed in that spot, and if you must move or dismantle the bed how easy or difficult is it going to be. When making a raised bed think about how much space you have and what you want to plant in that bed, i.e. vegetables or flowers.
If you are wanting to plant flowers from bulbs in your bed, remember to place a barrier between your soil and your bulbs. Moles like to eat bulbs and it gives them easy access in your raised beds. Also remember if you are planting any kind of climbing plant or vegetable a trellis or support for your plants will need to be installed if there is room.
Another alternative is containers. There are millions of different containers or pots to choose from. All one needs to do is recycle a 5-gallon bucket, find a favorite pot, or install window or rail boxes.
When choosing to container garden one must decide on what you want to plant and where the plant will be placed. Container gardening is especially rewarding for apartment and condominium dwellers. The use of unusual plants in unusual pots and containers provides interest and color to surroundings that were once considered drab. This form of gardening can be especially rewarding to those who have only a patio, deck, or balcony on which to grow plants. When choosing containers, keep in mind what plant or vegetable you want to grow and what space it needs. Container plants can also be moved and even brought inside when needed.
Another idea for a small space is a water feature. If you have a purchased a feature or if you are a do-it-your selfer, a water feature can be placed in the smallest of spaces. Tabletops, buckets, barrels, corners of decks and patios to just name a few. It is a great idea to place container plants around your water feature to make it seem larger. When planning a water feature always keep in mind you space and who or what will be in the space, i.e. pets, children.
If you only have the walkway to your door to place a garden, utilize that space. It is a great area to plant a ground cover and any beautiful flowers or shrubs to accent your door and walkway. You can also utilize the area to grow vegetables or have your own garden art area.
If you have an area under a porch, think about growing your own plants in a small greenhouse. Many greenhouses today can be purchased or built for the tiniest spaces. Having your own greenhouse saves you money and can give you access to a whole different array of plants and vegetables. Extra plants can be shared with friends and family or even sold at farmers markets and online.
When utilizing any of these ideas you always must fill the area with the soil. This can be soil you have purchased at the store or compost that was made in your own compost pile.
Garden soil can be purchased at almost any store, but if you have just a small sunny area in your yard you can make your own composting soil. Compost is rich in nutrients. The process of composting recycles various organic materials otherwise thought to be waste product and produces a soil conditioner which can fill your containers and feed your plants.
When you have your container and decided what you are planting do not forget to have your soil tested. Soil testing is done by UGA Cooperative Extension and costs $9 a bag. Soil testing will deliver you a report of the properties of your soil for that plant and give you recommendations for soil amendments to best fit that plant. If you have any more questions about gardening in small areas or any other questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email ccmg@uga.edu.
