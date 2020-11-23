Q. This year I became a first- time homeowner. Having enjoyed watching the backyard birds, I would like some ideas for attracting more birds. Can you help with ideas for planting the appropriate varieties of flowers, shrubs, and trees for my garden? Allison F.
A. Gardening and birdwatching are a wonderful combination loved by many. These are great activities/hobbies to be enjoyed by the entire family. There is so much to be learned by watching and understanding what and why birds do what they do.
Planting the appropriate flowers, trees, and shrubs will provide habitat, shelter, nesting sites, and food to support our feathered friends. It is fun to watch birds eat at the feeder, but it is more fun to watch birds eating natural foods growing in the garden.
A good place to begin bird gardening is planting a garden full of birdseed. Seeds for late summer, fall, and winter, feeding include annuals such as Zinnias, Batchelor’s-buttons, Purple Coneflower, Cosmos, Mexican Sunflower, Tickseed Sunflowers, Love-lies-bleeding, Millet, and Joe Pye Weed, among many others.
Such a garden will provide cover, nesting sites, and food from spring into the fall or beyond.
Remember to choose a garden site in full sun with good drainage. Start these annuals indoors from seeds and transplant when they are ready, or purchase small container plants. Plants should be spaced about one foot apart in the bed. Remember to provide appropriate water. As the garden grows it will help cut down on the need for weeding, remember birds will eat weed seeds too.
During the late summer, fall, and winter, trees and shrubs produce an abundance of berries and fruit that will bring birds flocking to your yard. Consider choosing native plants for your landscape. A native plant is defined as a plant that was naturally found in a particular area before European colonization.
Natives are adapted to the local climate, soil conditions, and rainfall, thus providing less upkeep. The key to getting started is picking the right plants for your area. Any of the following beautiful berry producing plants would be great choices: Cranberry bush (Viburnum trilobum), Arrowwood (Viburnum dentatum), Nannyberry (Viburnum lentago), Holly varieties (Ilex), Winterberry (Ilex verticulata), Staghorn Sumac (Rhus typhina), American Elderberry (Sambucus), and Beautyberry (Callicarpa) among many others.
Birds that thrive by eating fruit are called frugivorous birds. These birds eat fruit and berries that people eat, including strawberries, apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, and numerous others. Look for trees such as Crabapple (Malus selections), Common Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana), Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana), Chokeberry (Aronia), Dogwood (Cornus), Mulberry (Morus rubra) Amelanchier, and Tuliptree (Liriodendron tulipifera).
This article provides basic, introductory information for bird gardening. Both common and Latin names of trees and shrubs have been included. This information is helpful when searching for plants, shrubs, and trees at local markets, nurseries, and online.
An excellent reference book providing comprehensive information on bird gardening is: “Attracting Birds to Your Backyard,” by Sally Roth, a Rodale Organic Gardening Book, Publisher Rodale Press, Inc. 1998. Another source is UGA Publication C 976, “Attracting Birds to Your Backyard,” by Bob Westerfield available online www.extension.uga.edu/publications/C976.
The National Audubon Society www.audubon.org website provides additional information on gardening for birds.
If you have further horticultural questions contact a UGA Extension Master Gardener volunteer at the Carroll County Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Call them at 770 836-8546 or online at ccmg@uga.edu.
