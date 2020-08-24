Q. During the current crisis, I have been experiencing so much stress, and I know that I am not alone in this. Can gardening help? Kimberly B.
A. Kimberly, your question is so appropriate at this time; there is a great deal of evidence to indicate that gardening can contribute to reducing your stress and increasing your sense of calm and well-being.
For example, poets have praised the beauty of nature and its beneficial effects from the ancients to contemporary poets. Two famous examples are Homer’s famous words of praise for the sunrise “rosy-fingered dawn,” and the often memorized, “Trees” by Kilmer. Today, stress management experts take up this task by telling us how to destress by using certain steps. Much of this advice starts with the logical decision of thinking about your gardening activities as a hobby and not a chore. Then, it is imperative to gear your plan to the appropriate size; if you live in an apartment or small condominium, you might consider doing some container gardening or using window boxes.
Another aspect to ponder realistically is how much time you can devote. If you try to do too much, you will simply create more stress. Whether you take your phone to the garden with you is another decision; we are so accustomed to multi-tasking that having it is not usually a problem. Some gardeners use their phones to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while they work. However, if you are easily distracted, you might consider leaving it in the house.
Along with these practical gardening suggestions for destressing, it is extremely helpful to be mindful of the moment. First, observe the range of colors in nature and even all the shades of one color. For example, some of the leaves on the trees that Kilmer praised in his poem can be as pale as the lightest shade of mint or the darkest verdant green. Then listen to all the sounds of summer beginning with the early morning chirping of birds and often ending with the booming of that late afternoon thunderstorm. Enjoy also all the smells and textures of nature along with the tastes of the wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables.
If you are interested in adding some fragrant plants to your garden, contact the UGA Extension office at the number I will reference below for a list to expand this pleasure. Working with your senses in this way can lead you into developing your mantra; a great way to do this is to pair a repetitive task, like weeding or deadheading, with whatever sense is most impactful to you. One report stated that gardening in this manner could reduce cortisol levels even more than reading a book. However, it would be wise for a novice, especially, to find a few good books or magazines for information or ideas to work with. Books show the works of experts who have created and maintained gardens; most helpful are books that concentrate on our geographical area. One of my favorites is "Gardening in Georgia" by Walter Reeves and Erica Glasener.
Two elements that can cause either stress or distress to gardeners are sunlight and rainfall; too much of either can be a disaster. However, a balance of each helps the gardener to create a thing of beauty. After a few days of rain and gray clouds, just seeing the sun improves anyone’s mood; sunlight even provides vitamin D which dermatologists suggest is helpful in treating skin disorders like psoriasis. On the other hand, after a full week of the sun with 90-degree temperatures, a rainy day is welcome. Also, after a soft rain, it is much easier to perform the dreaded task of weeding; additionally, any gardener welcomes rain rather than pulling on a heavy coiled hose to water a tender plant.
Most of us are dealing with stress as a family issue, and gardening can be beneficial in handling it. Including family members brings extra energy to the garden and can be fun; as a retired teacher and grandmother, I know how essential it is to gain the interest of children by involving them in every aspect of selecting seeds (or plants) and tools. If practical, assign them a certain plot for digging and planting.
One classic idea is to start with a circle and plant a pizza garden. After adding organic matter to the soil, if needed, add a tomato plant, a bell pepper, and some herbs like oregano, garlic, and parsley. You can add some marigolds or calendula for color and represent cheese. These flowers additionally repel bugs. This concept could also be done in a large pot on a sunny deck, and the young ones would learn so much about all the concepts of gardening: the quality of soil, the importance of where plants are located, and all the tasks of maintaining those plants. After all the work, there will be the joy of harvesting and eating the produce. Most gardening parents feel that these efforts strengthen healthy eating habits and provide essential exercise for children.
Indeed, the current situation is turbulent and stressful. However, I suggest that going to the garden, grabbing pleasure from the color, smells, and textures seen and felt there, and appreciating the efforts performed will reduce the stress felt from any source. Additionally, in Carrollton, we have a wonderful stress-reducing resource available at the Buffalo Creek Garden located up the hill from the UGA Extension Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Come and share the pleasure of this beauty without having to do the weeding. Also, feel free to call the UGA Extension office at 770-836-8546, with any other horticulture-related questions, or use the email, ccmg@uga.edu.
