The summer of 2020 has been blessed with rain. However, these blessings have created jungles of copious plant growth in my garden.
With fall garden cleanup looming, gardeners get the urge to start hacking at trees and bushes that are starting to eat the house. While incidents of permanent pruning damage seldom occur, there are right and wrong ways to go about the business of pruning.
The rule of thumb is to prune immediately after bloom for flowering shrubs, in late winter or early spring for non-blooming shrubs (particularly for heavy pruning), and not after mid-August for any shrubs. Here is a Golden Rule: Fall is not the right time to trim trees and shrubs.
Pruning stimulates new growth. In Fall, just when the plants are trying to go dormant, pruning weakens the plants. if you prune on a warm day, sap rises up into the plant. Then, if it drops below freezing that night, the new growth is damaged. Instead, prune in winter.
Proper pruning of overgrown flowering shrubs or fruit trees will help them produce more flowers and fruit. Waiting until winter means that most woody plants are dormant, and because leaves have already fallen, it makes it easier for you to see what you are doing. For early spring bloomers like lilacs and spireas that only need light pruning, prune them just after they finish blooming. For very overgrown deciduous shrubs, winter pruning is probably best.
As a general rule of thumb, don’t prune when it’s damp outside because it can spread a lot of diseases.
Damp weather encourages the growth of microbes that will make the most of the damage your pruning does.
There is a long list of trees and shrubs that you can prune from winter until the sap starts flowing again in spring. Some of them include: glossy abelia, beauty berries, hydrangeas, Bradford pears, crabapples, poplar, spruce, junipers, sumacs, cherries, and plums.
However, because some trees can ooze sap when pruned in the winter, you’re better off waiting until the summer to prune maples, birches, dogwoods, walnuts, and elm trees.
If you’ve cut out diseased branches, make sure you clean the tools thoroughly before moving on to another tree, to avoid spreading disease. You can disinfect the tools by using just a teaspoon or two of bleach in warm water.
One major pruning mistake is failure to prune. Not pruning at all can cause its own set of problems. Look for plants that have outgrown their allotted space or become “leggy.” Neglected plants can be reshaped, but often they will require several follow-up prunings to grow back into a desirable shape again.
Ever wonder why your hydrangea doesn’t bloom? It could be that you pruned the buds off. Most spring and early summer bloomers set their flower buds on the previous year’s growth. If they are pruned too late in the summer or before bloom time in the spring, it is likely that they will not bloom well, or at all. Limit pruning of these early bloomers to a window of time within a month of the end of their bloom cycle.
Hedges, foundation plants and topiaries are normally sheared to maintain a tightly groomed appearance but problems can arise with shearing over time. A thin layer of dense leaves with little thickness will leave them looking like hollow green shells.
A remedy for this is thinning. With handheld pruners or loppers, remove up to ten% of the branches bearing the surface foliage in order to allow sunlight to penetrate deeply into the plant. Thinning will promote deep branching and greater sunlight penetration will stimulate lush, deep foliage.
When hedges are cut inward toward the bottom, it becomes increasingly more difficult for them to regenerate foliage at the base.
Ultimately the bottom of the plant will be bare. For the consistently best look and long-term health, hedges and other groomed plants must be wider at the bottom and taper slightly toward the top to allow more sunlight.
Tree and shrub varieties should be researched before planting to ensure that they will grow to an appropriate size for their allotted space.
A large, well established shrub may be “renewal” pruned in late winter or early spring by simply cutting the shrub to the ground (or within a foot or so of the ground), allowing it to regenerate from the suckers that will form in spring.
Most broadleaf shrubs such as azaleas, camellias, ligustrum, abelia, nandina, cleyera, Japanese holly and crape myrtle respond well to renewal pruning.
Ultimately, it may be best to replace too-large landscape plants with right-sized ones.
Remember, after it’s cut, you can’t put it back.
With forethought and practice, pruning mistakes will become a thing of the past.
