On a sunny tree trunk, that green growth is not moss, it is a composite called lichen (pronounced “liken”). No, it is not parasitic, and it is not hurting your tree.
Lichens grow wherever the environment is hospitable and sunny on trees, rocks, concrete and shrubs. Because trees and shrubs in declining health lose branches and leaves, they may not cast as much shade below as they used to. That sunny bark is a perfect home for the lichens, but they do not do a thing to cause the tree to decline. They just take advantage of a good situation.
Lichens are not actually plants as they do not have roots, stems or leaves; rather they are tiny ecosystems that include fungi, algae, bacteria and microscopic animals. Lichens perform useful functions in nature by providing shelter for other organisms, food for animals and materials that they can use to build their homes or nests.
According to UGA, “Lichens are plant-like organisms that cover about 8% of the earth’s surface. They often live on trees, rocks, and soil. They are also found on manufactured objects such as concrete, old rusting cars, and park benches. Lichens are composite, symbiotic life forms made up of members from as many as three evolutionary lines: fungi, algae, and cyanobacteria (formerly called “blue-green algae”), but they behave as a single organism. Lichens are commonly thought to be moss, with which they sometimes grow, and which they often resemble in size, shape, or color. The lichens of the southeastern U.S., including Georgia, are not very well known. Scientists who study lichens, called lichenologists, estimate that there may be 1,500 species in Georgia.”
“Symbiotic life forms” means that they help one another to flourish and need one another to simply exist. The algae contain chlorophyll and make food through photosynthesis, contributing the nourishment; the fungi furnish water and minerals and shade. This cooperative system creates its own life form, the lichen.
You may enjoy the names of some of the common lichens that are found in Georgia. A few colorful examples are smooth blue jellyskin, scaly dog-pelt, bumpy rim, bloody-cored beard, frosty saucer and yellow-glow wart.
Take a magnifying glass and really get a close look at the lichens in your own yard. There you can discover miniature landscapes with tiny trees, hills and valleys. As you can tell by the descriptive names, some look like animal skin or fur, some like dishes or flying saucers.
Some lichens resemble the growth on a coral reef, and even come in a variety of colors. Easily identifiable are the gray-green lichens, but you will find red, white, yellow-green, black, brown or purple bodies in amongst the greens.
If the appearance of the lichens on your trees bothers you, you certainly can take a stiff wet brush and try to remove it temporarily. If the environmental conditions of the tree stay the same, though, the lichens will come back. If you think about it another way, the lichens add to the interest of the tree bark in an ever-changing miniature habitat, especially in winter when everything else is gray or brown.
For more information about plants in your home landscape, contact the Carroll County Master Gardener Volunteers office at UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, ccmg@uga.edu or 770-836-8546.
