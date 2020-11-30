Q. What should I do with my yard in the fall? Do I cut everything back and rake up all the leaves?
A. The simple answer to one of the most asked gardening questions in the fall is “Almost nothing.” Yep, you read that right. There are very few garden clean up chores that must be done in the fall. We’ll talk again in spring about that other list!
Here are a few Do’s and Don’ts around the fall garden:
CANNAS
DO cut back those cannas, right down to the ground, and DO discard all those stalks and leaves. Here’s an “I should have looked that up sooner” moment I had in my own yard this fall. We have a large stand of Black Knight Cannas in our front yard. Every spring, they come up looking fine … until they are about three feet tall.
Then comes the Lesser Canna Leaf Roller (Scientific Name: Geshna cannalis), a little yellowish clear caterpillar that glues the leaves shut and eats away at the rolled leaf. They eat every bit of soft leaf material, leaving a crinkled-up skeleton of the leaf, and a very unattractive plant. If they aren’t interrupted in their life cycle, this little caterpillar becomes the large brown skipper butterfly. Now, I love butterflies as much as any gardener, but this one must go.
Every summer, my cannas have looked like a forest of skeletonized umbrella frames because of these critters. I did some research recently and found that the eggs overwinter IN THE CANNA LEAVES, and I have been aiding their destruction for years. I had been leaving the cannas and cutting them down in the spring - when the eggs have already hatched, and the caterpillars have found secret hiding places to lie in wait for the new leaves to emerge.
Last month, I cut all the cannas down to nothing, removed all the debris, and will report back next year on my success at eliminating the Lesser Canna Leaf Rollers. (Keeping my fingers crossed)
ORNAMENTAL GRASSES
DON’T cut back the ornamental grasses till the spring! Lovely as tall grasses look in the summer, all green and waving in the wind, they are even more stunning in winter. When the sun shines through the fluffy seed heads, or fronds, and the golden leaf blades are glowing, it’s a sight to savor. Grasses not only look nice in winter; the seed heads provide food for the birds, and the plant provides shelter for many types of wildlife.
PERENNIALS
DON’T cut the brown stalks of your perennials down this fall. Many of them, including Black Eyed Susans (rudbeckia), Coneflowers (echinacea), and coreopsis provide seeds for birds and small wildlife, shelter for both, and protection from the cold for their own roots.
HYDRANGEAS
DO … or DON’T … or MAYBE cut back your hydrangeas. If you want flowers next summer, you may or may not want to cut back your hydrangeas. It all depends on the species. Some flower on old wood, some flower on new wood, or both. What is old wood? It’s the growth from last year that has overwintered one season.
The old standard blue mopheads (hydrangea macrophylla) bloom on last year’s growth, so if you prune them back in the fall, you’ll be cutting off the branches that would be blooming next year. All you have to do is wait till spring, when you see the new growth coming out on the old branches. Once there’s a bit of green showing at the buds, cut off any dead growth above that, and you’re done.
One caveat to this routine is that extreme cold kills off everything above the ground, and if that happens, you won’t have blooms in the following summer. We’ve had a few cold winters like that here in west Georgia in the past five years or so, and many gardeners have asked why they have no blooms on their tried and true hydrangeas.
It’s not the soil, fertilizer won’t help. It’s all about the cold. In my yard in Indiana, I’d get blue blossoms only on the part of the plant that was covered in snow – so a good deep snow gave me flowers above ankle level. Snow insulates the plant from the cold, believe it or not, and keeps it a consistent temperature.
There’s one exception – look for "Endless Summer" hydrangea – it is a blue mophead that blooms on old AND new wood, so it’s the best of both worlds. Some of the newer hybrids of hydrangea arborescens, such as "Annabelle" or "Limelight" bloom on new wood, so cut those back late in fall or right after they bloom in summer, or even early in spring. These plants are much more forgiving than the mopheads.
One last comment – if you want to rake leaves out of your lawn in the fall, go ahead and DO so. They make great winter protection for your perennials, so throw those leaves into the garden and let them earn their keep. Just mound the leaves up around the more tender perennials, and layer them throughout the garden. In spring, just turn them into the ground, or rake them out and compost them.
If you have additional gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
