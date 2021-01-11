Q: I want to add a pergola to my small backyard garden and I want a vine to grow on it. What would you suggest?
A: Let’s look at the different characteristics of some common vines and that might help you decide which type of vine will fit your needs.
Vines may be used for many different reasons in the landscape, and they are very useful in small gardens where planting space is limited. Whether it’s used to create a private space from neighbors or the street, there is a vine for all needs.
Vines can be used to hide or camouflage unattractive walls, fences, or gas tanks. Other vines may be used to create a shade for working, resting, or relaxing in the yard. If you want a place to attract birds, a vine can fill that need as well.
Vines are like trees, they can be evergreen or deciduous. Evergreen vines on a structure will provide shade in the summer if you need a cool place to rest and get out of the sun. If you will be working in the area on winter days, then you might choose a deciduous vine that loses its leaves in the winter so you can feel the sun. If you are looking for an alternative for the old fashioned wall climbing ivy, the Ficus pumila or climbing fig clings to walls as well.
Many vines, like the jasmines, are desirable because of their foliage and ability to cover a large space. Then, there are others like the Clematis X jackmanii or Jackman Clematis that have beautiful flowers and fit a smaller space. Some vines bloom in the spring, summer, and fall and are very fragrant when flowering.
Some have berries to brighten or accent a landscape feature or attract wildlife. If you are using the pergola as a place to gather, then a vine with berries may not be what you want. If birds are there to eat the berries, there may be droppings on your outdoor furniture as well.
There are lots of native vines and non-native vines to choose from. An example of a beautiful native vine to this area is the Bignonia capreolata or cross vine that grows in woodland areas. It is an evergreen, has a fast growing rate with red, orange or yellow trumpet shaped flowers that bloom in the spring.
Another example of a native vine is the state flower for North Carolina, Gelsemium sempervirens, Carolina jessamine or yellow jessamine. Jessamine and jasmine are two variations of the same word, and both are acceptable. According to the Georgia Gardener, Walter Reeves, the jessamines or jasmines are excellent choices to grow on a bank also.
A climbing vine that is prized for its flowers is the Rosa banksiae ‘lutea’ or Lady Banksrose. It is semi-evergreen and a fast grower with double yellow flowers. Being a fast grower will likely mean it needs to be pruned. If you do not like to prune roses, then you may not want a rose vine that grows on a structure that is taller than your head.
As you probably know, all vines are not created equal. There are some that are considered invasive and believe me, you don’t want them to take hold in your garden. An example of an invasive vine is the old variety of wisteria that would take over your yard if you let it. The roots were known to grow under a concrete sidewalk and come up on the other side. It would also come into your house if it could find a crack to get in.
An example of a more restrained wisteria or non-invasive, is the Wisteria macrostachya or ‘Blue Moon’ wisteria with large, foot-long lavender-blue flower clusters in mid and late spring.
If it is really happy where it is growing, it will even bloom a third time. It takes a year or two to get established, then it is a very vigorous grower and if allowed to, it will extend 20 feet in either direction. Its growth feature makes it just right for a large pergola rather than a tiny arbor.
The UGA Extension Bulletin #625, “Vines and Their Characteristics,” may help you decide which type of climbing vine will fit your needs. If you have other gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
