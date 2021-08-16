Carroll County Young Farmers Host Farm Business Management Course

The August meeting of the Carroll County Young Farmers Chapter focused on Farm Business Management. Farm Business Management is a critical part of our operations which is often ignored. Admittedly, this is not pleasurable as plowing a field, checking on cows, or planning out the breeding program for the herd. So it was a surprise to me when the number one program requested from the interest survey was farm business management. Thomas James from Ag South Farm Credit explained the essentials of Farm Business Management to our chapter while Kim Hagen covered his methods of record-keeping on Hagen Angus Farm and Hagen Realty for our recent monthly meeting. I was greatly encouraged to see three of our young farmer members start a record-keeping system after attending the program.
The ability to analyze the income and expense of particular aspects of the business is critically important for operational sustainability. Kim Hagen recommended keeping a printed receipt on all money spent. He had separate bins for each of his enterprises which included his business, Hagen Reality, his Angus Cattle Farm, Hagen Farms, and his family or personal expenses. Monthly, he then enters his income and expenses into Quicken which gives a detailed analysis of operations. This analysis can then provide valuable insight into how one might improve profitability in relation to reduction in expenses or improvement of income.
Thomas James gave valuable insight in Farm Business Management. He gave eight critical decision-making steps which were:
1. Set Goals
2. Identify and define problems and/or opportunities
3. Identify alternative choices or solutions
4. Collect and analyze data
5. Select the best solution or choice
6. Implement the decision
7. Monitor and evaluate the results
8. Make changes as needed
The process of monitoring our farm’s operations as a business on a monthly basis would be beneficial to most of our operations. Please, encourage one another to set goals, too analyze their operations, and make changes as necessary. This could be the difference between having a farm for future generations and having to place a for sale sign in the yard. Implementation of these steps may not be as hands-on or enjoyable, but they should prove to be critical to the operations success.
