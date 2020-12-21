Q: I was gifted with a Christmas cactus. Now what do I do to care for it properly?
A: Christmas is swiftly approaching. Receiving a Christmas cactus as a gift is wonderful. They can last for many years. They are quite easy to care for once you know their requirements. The oldest recorded Christmas cactus is 118 years old, belonging to Lynette Miller in South Dakota.
Needless to say, these gorgeous plants can become family treasures. Christmas cacti are beautiful plants! Christmas cacti are succulents and can be indoor plants year round or partial outdoor and indoor. These beauties are native to Brazil. They come in several different colors such as white, fuchsia, red, lavender, peach, cream, or purple. Christmas cacti are considered to be epiphytes, meaning that they grow on another plant. However, they are not parasitic plants.
Christmas cacti are known as long night or short day plants and require at least 15 hours of uninterrupted darkness in a 24 hour period for six weeks in order to flower. October is when to start the uninterrupted darkness. These crucial hours of darkness are essential for the plants to produce buds. Buds should be visible in four weeks once the uninterrupted darkness ensues.
A plant’s response to the amount of sunlight it receives is known as photoperiodism.
Christmas cacti thrive best in temperatures 65-75F during the day time and during the night 50-60F. These beautiful plants can flower for up to seven to eight weeks if their environment control is kept at 68F and the proper amount of light control is adhered to.
Hanging baskets are a wonderful choice for these plants because of their lovely cascading branches. Although cactus is in the title, these plants are actually succulent plants. Humidity is important to Christmas cactus. Choosing a container that has holes allows excess water to drain out — but also choose to place a shallow container of pebbles underneath the container with holes to aid with the humidity.
They can hold a great amount of moisture in their leaves however, when the top half of the soil becomes dry it is time to water your Christmas cactus. When watering your plant try to do so evenly. Remember though that one of the biggest killers of plants is overwatering. However, after the flowering period is over, watering should be withheld for around six weeks to allow the plant to rest.
In order to fertilize your lovely Christmas cactus there are a few tips to follow.
Start to fertilize your plant when you notice that new growth has begun. This is usually late winter or early spring. One can use a 20-20-20 liquid fertilizer at one-half concentration, meaning half water and half liquid fertilizer.
Due to the Christmas cactus’ need of higher magnesium one could use magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt). In order to do this simply mix one teaspoon of Epsom salt into one gallon of water. However, do not apply this mixture the same week you use the liquid fertilizer. You should cease fertilization in late summer this allows for the best bud production.
In early June you can help encourage more budding by trimming back stems. Additionally, stems that have three to five segments can be used to root new plants. Possibly for gifts or just to have a room full of gorgeous Christmas cacti to admire. Also, a benefit of Christmas cacti is they don’t shed like most plants.
By following these simple requirements and tips you will have a gorgeous Christmas cactus for several years to come. Merry Holidays to all!
Contact us for more information or assistance with your horticultural questions by calling a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546 or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
