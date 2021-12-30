Ask a Master Gardener

Today we celebrate the beginning of the new year 2022. This day represents a chance for rebirth and renewal as well as the opportunity for new beginnings. Every year on New Year’s Day we make new goals, or “resolutions” for the upcoming year that we would like to start or restart. While making your usual New Year’s Resolutions, remember to add gardening resolutions to the list. Gardening can provide beauty to your yards, food for your kitchen, and may help you ponder how to handle the other goals on your list.
Gardening Goals for 2022Below is a list of things you might consider adding to your garden goals this year.
Start a garden journal. Begin by adding your garden goals to a page near the front of the journal. Add information to your journal frequently to help you remember which plants you added and the planting dates. Take pictures each month to add to your journal, so you can see how your garden is progressing throughout the year.
Have your soil tested. Take a soil sample to the UGA Extension office to have it analyzed.
Order garden seeds early. In the past couple of years, seeds sold out early causing a shortage of seeds for spring planting.
Make new raised beds. Search the internet for ideas and instructions on how to set up new raised beds. Also, consider using containers for some of your plants.
Add drip irrigation. This was on our 2021 list of garden goals. We finished this project early in the spring. It was a nice addition to our garden.
Clean your garden, flowerpots, and garden tools. If you did not get to this chore in the fall, the early part of 2022 would be a good time to tackle this project. Have everything ready to plant in the spring. Check the internet for how to properly clean garden tools.
Add vertical interest to the garden. A garden goal of ours for a previous year was to add a trellis to our garden. This turned out to be one of the best decisions for our garden. We now have three trellises which we use for growing beans, flowers, and staking tomatoes. Along with adding vertical interest, they provide a distraction from areas of the garden that may need attention.
Place a seat in the garden. Sit a spell to ponder in the garden and enjoy it as often as you can.
We wish you and your families a healthy, happy, and prosperous new year! If you have gardening questions, or for information on our 2022 schedule, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road or at 770-836-8546 and via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
