While searching the Internet for seed starting equipment, several articles and videos surfaced on a seed starting method called winter sowing. Curiosity getting the best of me, I forgot all about the seed starting equipment I was looking for and started reading the articles and watching videos on this subject.
Developed by Trudi Davidoff, winter sowing is an inexpensive way to start seeds early outdoors using recycled gallon sized water or milk jugs and other plastic containers. This method can also be used for propagating plants.
After hours of reading and watching videos, I decided to give it a try.
Materials needed
• An opaque or clear plastic container such as a water or milk jug, a rotisserie chicken container with a domed lid, or any other plastic container sturdy enough to hold wet soil.
• Strong waterproof tape.
• A permanent marker.
• Soil mix that has been dampened, but not soaked, with water. Use a well-draining potting soil, or make your own with compost, coco coir, and a little perlite or vermiculite.
• Seeds for planting. For best results, choose seeds from cold hardy plants such as cabbage, collards, turnip greens, kohlrabi, and seeds from any perennial plants.
Preparing the container and planting
• If using a water jug, start below the handle and mark a line about four inches from the bottom of the container all the way around.
• Cut along the marked line leaving a two-inch section just below the handle that you do not cut. This uncut section will make it easier to tape the jug closed. (See photos)
• Make drainage holes in the bottom and a few in the top for air circulation. You will not need the screw top closure of the jug. By leaving this off it allows rain water to enter the jug, and provides a way to water the plants during dry weather.
• Fill the lower half of the jug with two or three inches of dampened soil and plant the seeds. I usually plant three or four seeds in each of my containers, but you can plant more and separate the plants when you put them in the garden. Cover the seeds with a light layer of soil and pat the top of the soil to set the seeds.
• Tape the container around the cut line to close.
• Label the container with what is planted inside and the date planted.
• Once the seeds are planted, and the container is taped around the cut, set the container in a sunny location away from downspouts. Remember to take the screw top off of the planted container. Check on the jug occasionally to see if the plants need watering.
• Seed germination time will depend on the type of the seeds planted and the temperatures after planting. I started my seeds in late January and early February.
Transplanting the plants into the garden
• Carefully separate the roots of plants when removing from the container. Place the seedling and some of the soil from the container in the garden. Gently pack the dirt around the plant. It is basically the same way you would plant a seedling from a tray pack except there is likely more than one plant in your winter sown plants.
• Seed starting indoors can be challenging and time consuming. The plants need to be watered and kept under grow lights to prevent them from becoming too leggy. They also require good air circulation to prevent “dampening off,” a fungal disease that causes seedlings to die at the soil level.
• Before planting in the garden, indoor started seeds require a “hardening off” period to prepare them for outside elements such as natural sunlight and temperatures. Since winter sowing takes place outdoors under natural lighting and temperatures, there is no need to harden off the seedlings before planting them outside in your garden. They are hardier plants than those grown indoors.
If you are the type of gardener who prefers to plant it and forget it, this is the seed starting method for you.
For more information on winter sowing, visit Trudi Davidoff’s website WinterSown.org. For assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
