In the southeast, a cloud of yellow pollen is an inevitability at the start of every year. Along with it comes an onslaught of allergies that have most people popping their Zyrtecs or Claritins several times a day, every day, for months on end. But are these two events connected?
It isn’t a stretch to associate these two phenomena with one another; they begin at the same time and both come from plants, why wouldn’t they be? The answer is: kind of? It is really easy to blame the yellow coating on every outdoor surface, but the fact of the matter is that it likely is not the species of pollen that is giving you such a headache.
That yellow pollen is pine pollen; the same pine trees that represent the backbone of the Georgia lumber industry are also responsible for propping up the Georgia car-wash industry as well. Interestingly enough, what makes that pollen such a pain to clean is also what makes it not an effective allergen.
Pine trees are gymnosperms, meaning that their pollen is larger than flowering trees and is housed within a waxy coating for protection. That coating makes it easy to see and hard to clean, but also makes the pollen itself quite heavy. Due to its relative weight, it doesn’t float in the air nearly as long as other pollens, making it much less of an irritant for our respiratory systems.
The real culprits, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, are plants like grasses, a few broadleaf weeds like ragweed, pigweed and lamb’s quarter, and trees like oak, poplar and cedar.
How can you use this knowledge to help prevent allergies? In a lot of ways, you can’t. One of the adaptations that angiosperms made when they split from the gymnosperms is a large reduction in pollen size. For flowering plants that are wind pollinated, this reduction is such that they can reach other plants as far as 13 miles away. Gymnosperms like pine trees have large, heavy pollen that can only make it about 300 feet, making them much less effective at transmitting their genetic material long distances.
That all being said, you are literally under attack from pollen coming from all sides; if you want to reduce your allergies, try wearing a mask outside or see an allergist.
You can take steps to lessen the amount of yellow pollen on your car by being aware of the trees on your property (and potentially felling any unwanted pines) and parking far away from pine trees in parking lots.
For more information about plants in your home landscape, contact the Carroll County Master Gardener volunteers at UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road, ccmg@uga.edu or 770-836-8546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.