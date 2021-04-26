Q: We’ve been reading and seeing a lot about the upcoming cicada emergence later this spring. Is there any good information about what to expect?
A: Since I am known to love arthropods, I have looked forward to this event for quite some time. I will try to give you some good background and information on what this means for us here in west Georgia.
The emergence of Brood X (Roman numerals are used to identify the broods) is anticipated to produce up to a trillion insects by the time it’s over. The specific species of cicada is Magicicada septendecim, one of several species that abide here in the US. This species emerges on a 17-year cycle, and there are annual species and 13-year species as well.
For the record, this arthropod is sometimes referred to a “locust” in some localities, but they are not the “locust” of the Biblical plagues and won’t devastate farms and fields. The “locusts” that produce clouds of hungry insects and damage crops are related to grasshoppers.
Our visitors this spring will begin their emergence as the top 8 inches of soil reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit, and if we get a period of warm rain, this can act as a trigger for an earlier arrival date. In 2004, emergence was recorded around the middle of May, but if we get a good long warm spell, get ready for the end of April! There are a few more reliable indicators to watch for: the trees will have completed their first leaf growth and a lot of lowers will be blooming.
You can also get a good idea of upcoming emergence if animals like possums, skunks and larger birds are digging away at your lawns and fields. They can hear the cicada nymphs digging their way to the surface in what are referred to as “chimneys,’ which are columns of warmer soil.
As the soil warms, huge bunches of cicada larvae will crawl out of the ground and head for the nearest tree or any other object they can find that will support them. The now matured cicada splits its protective shell down the back and the adult emerges. They remain motionless as they dry out, and then comes the noise we all love (well, maybe not ALL of us!). I mean, if you were stuck underground for 17 years, wouldn’t you want to announce it to the world. The decibel level of the screeching can reach the level of a rock concert or jet engine. They will “sing” continuously from about 10 a.m. when they warm up until about 5 p.m. when they cool down.
Arthropods are exothermic, so they depend on the warmth of the sun to energize them.
Imagine about a trillion or so organisms trying their best to attract a mate. Loud? Yeah. Loud!! They will continue the noise until they attract a mate, consummate their union, and then send the females off to lay their eggs. This process will continue daily for about three weeks. At least it won’t be at night to keep us awake.
By having such a gigantic emergence, they overwhelm the predators and insure the survival of the species.
So, let’s talk about what dines on these juicy critters: this is truly a gourmet feast for consumers of protein. Everything from birds to fish; from possums and racoons to snakes and skunks dive right into this windfall and eat their fill. (Please be wary when the swarms are out: snakes, especially copperheads which tend to emerge at the same time, will be underfoot and lurking.)
You may ask about your pet joining the feast and rightly so. I wouldn’t worry too much about cats because they are kind of finicky about crackly things, but dogs (especially smaller one) can be a concern. Canines love to chew and swallow just about anything they can get in their mouths, so pay attention to the choking hazard. Insects have an exoskeleton and that can cause a problem for an enthusiastic doggie who sees the cicada as the ideal play toy.
But we’re gardeners, you say. Will the cicadas harm our tender trees, shrubs and plants, you ask? Yes. And no.
Mature trees have very little to fear from the swarm since their limbs are sturdy enough to endure the tiny slit the female makes in the limb to deposit her eggs. Newly planted smaller trees and shrubs (like the ones you’ll happily purchase at the Carroll County Master Gardeners annual Mother’s Day plant sale on May 8 at the Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road) will need to be netted to protect them from having their thin limbs collapsed, but that’s only for a few weeks and then they are fine. Flowering plants and vegetable plants are safe since they aren’t the right material to act as a repository.
The eggs will hatch and the larvae will climb down the host tree to burrow in the soil and start the long 17-year process again. There will be a live broadcast from the Neva Lomason Library on the April 28, so you can look it up and tune in.
