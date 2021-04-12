Q. I have been weeding in my flower beds and have come across weeds that shoot their seeds up at me. One has a tiny white flower and the other looks like clover with a yellow flower. What are they? Jane K.
A. All the rain we had this past winter has been a boon to weeds, and they are not being shy about spreading themselves around. The rain and cold kept us from catching the weeds before they went to seed, and now we are left with quite a crop of the unwanted. It is enough to make even a dedicated gardener cry.
I am sure I know what is bombarding you with their seeds. I‘ve run across these slingshot masters myself. Hairy Bittercress, Cardamine hirsute, and Yellow Wood Sorrell, Oxalis stricta, are the likely culprits. Both fling their seeds several feet when the seed capsule has matured. It is not much fun getting hit in the face with a shower of seeds, is it? I have taken to wearing protective eyewear when I weed so as not to get hit in my eyes with the seeds.
Hairy Bittercress is a non-native cool season annual that is found in most of the lower 48 states and Hawaii. It has also been introduced into Canada. A rosette of dark green leaves is topped by small white flowers on a long stem. The seed capsule is long and narrow and carried upright on the stem.
The warm season perennial Yellow Wood Sorrell is found in most eastern and central states, and occurs in Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and New Zealand. Its leaves indeed do look like clover with three heart-shaped leaflets. The five petal flower is rounded and about one-half inch wide and sometimes has red dots at its base. The seed pod looks like a pod of okra.
According to David Taylor, in his article published by the U.S. Forest Service in their plant of the week column, “The native status of this plant is debated. Many sources consider it native, and others consider it introduced. Confusion in scientific names over the years may have contributed to this uncertainty. This plant is similar to and easily confused with Oxalis dillenii, another species with uncertain native status, and Oxalis corniculata, an introduced species.”
Native or not, it is in your garden and unwanted so therefore it is a weed to you.
The best way to keep weeds from spreading is to pull them before they set seed. Since you have been showered with the seeds of these two weeds, then it is too late for that strategy. Be aware that seeds stay viable for some time, so it takes a few years to rid your space of the seeds that have already matured and are scattered about.
Controlling both annual weeds, such as Hairy Bittercress, and perennials, such as Yellow Wood Sorrell, means being vigilant and applying a pre-emergent to your beds. This will help keep the seeds from germinating. Applications of pre-emergent in the fall for cool season weeds and in early spring for warm season weeds will keep the seeds from germinating.
Be advised that a pre-emergent does not discriminate and it will interfere with the germination of any seeds you plant in your landscape beds or your garden. Effectiveness lasts about three months, so time your applications accordingly. It can carefully be applied around established plants. Use of a mulch will always help keep seeds from germinating and make it easier to spot and then pull the invaders.
An application of a glyphosate herbicide (such as Roundup and other brands) will help control the weeds that have already germinated, but avoid any leaf, stem, or root of any desirable plant in your beds. According to the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, there are also several non-selective organic herbicides that can provide control of weeds with one or two applications. Products currently on the market contain, acetic acid, capric acid, clove oil, cinnamon oil, fatty acids, lemon oil, malic acid and strong soaps. As with any herbicide, always follow label directions.
If you have any other questions about any horticultural topics, call the UGA Extension Carroll County office at 770-836-8546 or visit us at 900 Newnan Road. You can also send us an e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
