Q: I have a small branch that runs through my backyard and I would like to put Elephant Ears in that area next spring. Since I have not grown them before, I am hoping you can help me decide what type to buy.
A: Elephant Ears are a diverse group of plants, some are huge with green or black gigantic heart-shaped leaves, and then there are others that are much smaller with very colorful leaves. The variety you choose should be based on how much space you have in the area, how much sun or shade the plants will receive, and whether the soil in the planting area is moist or dry.
Elephant Ear bulbs or corms are planted in gardens, not for the flowers, rather the spectacular foliage that will appear. Although, certain varieties of Elephant Ears can produce blooms called spaths. The blooms are similar to a peace lily, which is in the same family as the Elephant Ear. Elephant Ears are critter-resistant, which makes them a good choice for a backyard. The Elephant Ear family is huge and includes Colocasia, Alocasia, and Caladium.
Colocasia might be the most popular of all Elephant Ears in the garden. The plants can be huge and the leaves are gigantic, heart-shaped with the tip pointing downward. The leaves can easily grow to three feet long, and the plant itself can grow anywhere from two to eight feet in height. The stem is attached to the center of the leaf instead of the end.
Colocasia foliage is predominantly green but can have plenty of variation. There are black, black spotted, glossy, and matte-leaved varieties. Colocasias are perennials in our area and prefer full sun and consistent moisture. According to the North Carolina State Extension, one of the most widely grown species is C.esculenta.
Alocasia is typically a little less common in the home garden, and is recognized by its sturdy stems and huge arrow or paddle-shaped leaves that point upward. They prefer more well drained soil and a little shade. The leaves of the Alocasia are attached to the base of the stem rather than the center.
Some Alocasia plants can grow up to eight feet in height and the leaves can grow four or five feet long. When it comes to coloring, their foliage is primarily dark green but can also come in shades of almost black with a silvery sheen, or green with yellow veins. It is interesting to watch their broad leaves catch even the slightest breeze. Alocasias are considered a perennial in this area, so there is no need to dig and store the bulb in the fall. The variety, A.macrorrhiza Odoro is said to do well around patios or water features.
Caladiums are by far the most colorful of the Elephant Ear family and their foliage is primarily red, pink, or white in distinctive patterns with green. Caladiums are the most compact and their leaves grow anywhere from six inches to maybe a foot across, and less than two feet in height. Their stems attach at the center of the leaf rather than the edge.
Caladiums may be the most tender variation in the Elephant Ear family. They are not hardy in this area, so they must be dug up before the first frost hits. It is recommended to leave some soil on the croms and let them dry before storing them in a place kept at approximately 70 degrees, then replant after the last frost in the spring.
Now for the hard part, which one to choose, or you could choose all three! There is nothing ho-hum about a giant, black Colocasia, a green or slightly yellow huge Alocasia, and the short colorful caladiums surely belong in a border somewhere. Be sure to read the label for light, space, and soil requirements. Whatever you decide to plant, you are sure to have some spectacular foliage with any of these Elephant Ears.
Plan to attend the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on Saturday, October 9 at the Carroll County Ag Center. The sale will include perennials, fall annuals, trees, and shrubs. Native species will be featured, as well as various kinds of plants grown in the Carroll County Master Gardener’s own home gardens. Bring the family, as the Fall Festival will have an Arts and Crafts, food trucks, educational talks, and activities for children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.