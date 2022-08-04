This summer my grandson, Harrison Rogers, was an intern for the U.S. House of Representatives and spent nine weeks in Washington DC. Since I had never been to Washington, I was excited when Harrison’s family included me in their vacation plans to visit him for a week in July. We toured the U.S. Capitol, had lunch in the Capitol cafeteria, shopped in the Capitol gift shop, and experienced the 4th of July Fireworks at the National Mall. Our sight-seeing tour included the Bible Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Monument, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, The White House, Lincoln Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Roosevelt Island, US National Arboretum and the United States Botanic Garden and lots of other stops in between.

There were beautiful flowers everywhere in Washington, DC, not only on the grounds of the government buildings, but on street corners, in garden beds in the middle of traffic, containers and hanging baskets in front of businesses, and flowers in front of the townhomes. Since I’m a gardener, my eyes were constantly searching for flowers in all the traffic; it’s a good thing I wasn’t driving. The most tranquil place in the middle of the hustle and bustle of downtown D.C. for a flower tour was the United States Botanic Garden.

