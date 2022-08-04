This summer my grandson, Harrison Rogers, was an intern for the U.S. House of Representatives and spent nine weeks in Washington DC. Since I had never been to Washington, I was excited when Harrison’s family included me in their vacation plans to visit him for a week in July. We toured the U.S. Capitol, had lunch in the Capitol cafeteria, shopped in the Capitol gift shop, and experienced the 4th of July Fireworks at the National Mall. Our sight-seeing tour included the Bible Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, Washington Monument, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, The White House, Lincoln Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Roosevelt Island, US National Arboretum and the United States Botanic Garden and lots of other stops in between.
There were beautiful flowers everywhere in Washington, DC, not only on the grounds of the government buildings, but on street corners, in garden beds in the middle of traffic, containers and hanging baskets in front of businesses, and flowers in front of the townhomes. Since I’m a gardener, my eyes were constantly searching for flowers in all the traffic; it’s a good thing I wasn’t driving. The most tranquil place in the middle of the hustle and bustle of downtown D.C. for a flower tour was the United States Botanic Garden.
ABOUT THE GARDEN
The United States Botanic Garden is a living plant museum located just southwest of the Capitol, at 100 Maryland Avenue, SW in Washington, D.C. It is bordered by Independence Avenue and First and Third Streets. The USBG is a botanical garden on the grounds of the United States Capitol, but measurement wise, it’s about a five-minute walk or one-minute drive by car to the capitol. It is the oldest continuously operating public garden in North America and helps visitors understand the importance, value, and diversity of plants, as well as their aesthetic, cultural, economic, therapeutic, and ecological significance. With more than a million visitors a year, the USBG strives to demonstrate and promote sustainable practices. You will discover natural beauty at this free-to-enter, kid friendly landmark on the National Mall.
HISTORY
More than 200 years ago, George Washington had a vision for a botanic garden in the nation’s new capital city. His goal for the garden was that it would demonstrate and promote the importance of plants to the young nation. The Garden was established by Congress in 1820 and strengthened by collections from the U.S. Exploring Expedition from 1838-1842. Several plants in the garden today date back to this expedition. Since 1934, the US Botanic Garden has been administered through the Architect of the Capitol, who is responsible for maintaining the grounds.
CONSERVATORY
The Conservatory is 28,944 square feet of plant heaven. It is divided into separate rooms, each simulating a different habitat. Lots of sights, smells, sounds, and textures are waiting for you in the Conservatory. From the wet tropics to the desert, the glasshouse spotlights the diversity of plants from all over the world. There are seasonal displays and rotating exhibits on display that show horticultural excellence, culturally important plants, agriculture, botanical art, conservation, and plant science. A few of the stops in the conservatory include orchids, the children’s garden, medicinal plants, Hawaii, the tropics, the deserts and Southern Exposure.
OUTDOOR GARDENS
The outdoor gardens demonstrate ways we can live and garden in harmony with nature. In the Kitchen Garden, you can learn about growing food plants. In the Terrace Gardens, you’ll enjoy beautiful horticultural displays. In the Regional Garden area, you can explore the Mid-Atlantic native flora. Some other stops in the Outdoor Gardens include the Pollinator or Butterfly Garden, First Ladies Water Garden, and the Rose Garden. The Bartholdi Fountain and Garden is located across Independence Avenue from the Conservatory, facing Washington Avenue.
The Garden maintains about 65,000 plants for exhibits, study, conservation, and exchange with other institutions. At the USBG, you are on your own, to tour at your leisure. Some specific collections include economic plants, medicinal plants, orchids, carnivorous plants, cacti & succulents, and Mid-Atlantic native plants.
If you have a chance to visit Washington DC, and want to see beautiful flowers or just engage with nature, don’t miss the US Botanic Garden. Summer may be the best time, but any time of year, you’ll see something beautiful in bloom either in the conservatory, the outdoor garden or the Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens. If you have other gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
