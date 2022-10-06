Tara Smith Bivin is a life-long resident of Ranburne, AL and so is the Tara Oakleaf Hydrangea. Bivin, who has a passion for flowers, has a nursery license and a landscape business. She comes from a long line of gardeners in the family. Bivin credits her love for plants from her paternal grandmother, Vernell Deese Smith, who was the curator of the lovely hydrangea that came to be known as the Tara Oakleaf Hydrangea. Looking at the plant tag placed around one of its limbs doesn’t tell the whole story, but the story behind this Alabama beauty is worth telling.

The Tara Oakleaf Hydrangea

