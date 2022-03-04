At the Carroll County Master Gardener plant sale last spring, as I was helping someone shop, I suggested a daylily for their garden, and they didn’t seem too excited. I agree the plants we had were not blooming, and left one wandering what would emerge in June, but I think also that too many plant enthusiasts have dull memories of daylilies. I bet you remember the orange flowers that grew along streets or fences that they called daylilies. Hemerocalis fulva, the original orange daylily spreads rapidly by rhizomes into woods and fields and along roadsides when dumped. This plant may multiply to form dense patches that displace native plants and is often mistaken for a native species. This is a sturdy and reliable plant for sure but let me show you where daylily hybridizing has taken us.
About nine years ago, my good friend, Suzanne Franklin, who owns Jungle Paradise in Dawsonville, Georgia, came to visit with her husband when we built our first home on the West Georgia property we had been clearing. She had her truck full of plants, and I didn’t know for sure what I had been tasked to do. Once she found a close bed location that faced the morning sun, she promptly told me that I would need to dig up a lot of this red clay and add peat moss, manure, and any compost I could find and plant these daylilies. Suzanne hybridizes daylilies and has done so for about 20 years. As a matter of fact, the Clint Eastwood movie, “The Mule”, put Jungle Paradise on the map, when his crew came to Dawsonville and purchased 1000 daylily plants from Jungle Paradise for the movie. You may remember that in the movie Client Eastwood was a hybridizer and grew daylilies. I am not recommending the movie, as it is not family friendly, but it did help her business for sure. She now has multiple highway Agribusiness signs guiding travelers to Jungle Paradise in Georgia.
Just like the shopper at the plant sale, I didn’t know what I was getting, but I took her gifts of dirt and greenery and the next week I started digging, composting, and planting my jewels. The results were astonishing. These were not the orange daylilies I remembered.
On the same farm in 2011 we built a larger home, and the yard was a giant red clay field. When Susanne and Bobby drove up again, gleefully received another truck load of daylilies. This time I had already learned the initial hard work required to start the new red clay beds, but I learned this time of how tough and hardy the plants were. Since it was winter, we decided to put the plants in a big pile in a horse trough. A horse trough!!! Besides watering these plants, they existed for 5-6 months in this condition before I planted them. Nothing I know would have held up like this.
The maintenance of daylilies, I have learned, is so simple that I feel guilty. Once planted, in the spring and maybe during the late summer, I throw a double handful of organic fertilizer or 10-10-10 on the beautiful plants and throw on a load of mulch each year, and I just sit back and watch the stars come out each morning. I have such beautiful flowers that I take photos of them and post them on Facebook. You will never be sorry you have a daylily hybrid.
For the last 30 years most hybrids have come from the humble and strong Hemocalis fulva. Not sure how the original changes began, but the current hybridizing work is done, one flower at a time. Thank you, hybridizers, and thanks to my friend Suzanne Franklin for teaching me about daylilies. The only disadvantage I have with daylilies is that I can’t keep their beauty in an arrangement overnight. The beauty is lost after one day, and a new beautiful flower emerges on the same plant the next day. Per the Bible, Lamentations 3-23 says, “They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness”.
What is next from the Carroll County Master Gardener Association? Join us on Saturday, March 12 from 9am to noon for Vegetables 101. You will learn these important points in getting your vegetable garden ready for spring:
• Soil analysis and preparation
• Propagating from seeds as well as plants
• Raised beds and container gardening
• Composting and mulching
• Bugs, pests and more.
• $5 per adult.
To sign up for Vegetables 101 or for all of your horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
