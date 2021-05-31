This time of year is the best time for all who call themselves gardeners. March, April and May are the busy months getting plants in the ground. Then, June, July and August are the months to enjoy the fruits of our labor.
Whether it’s planting shrubs, trees, perennials, annuals, fruits, or vegetables, gardeners just enjoy watching things grow. While waiting for the squash to get big enough, tomatoes to get ripe, corn to come in, or hydrangeas to bloom, it’s a good time for a day trip to some nearby gardens.
Since it was my sister’s birthday last week, we had a good excuse to take off our gardening hats, lay aside the shovels, and take such a trip.
We decided on the Hills and Dales Estate, which is a home and garden museum located near downtown LaGrange. It is the historic property of the Fuller E. Callaway Foundation. The estate, which was preserved by the fourth and fifth generations of the Fuller E. Callaway family, is open to the public, year-round for the education and enjoyment of the community.
The admission price for the garden is $10 and the price for the house and garden is $20. Boxed lunches are available for pre-booked group tours. If you decide to go at the last minute, as we did, walk-ins are welcome, and we celebrated our birthday girl at the Lemon Tree Restaurant nearby. We made the trip to see the flowers and after learning the history of the estate, came away with an appreciation for all the gardeners who have given of their time and talent to create such a lovely garden.
The Hills & Dales Estate is a southern treasure with 35 acres of rolling hills and shady dales. The garden has a history that spans over 180 years. You will be inspired by the beauty of the historic Ferrell Gardens, the craftsmanship of the Fuller E. Callaway home, and the vision of its creators.
1832-1908
Ferrell Years — A Garden is Born
The garden began in 1832 by Nancy Ferrell, then between 1841 and 1903, Nancy’s daughter, Sarah Coleman Ferrell, developed ”Ferrell Gardens” into one of the most widely acclaimed gardens in the country. When Sarah’s husband, Judge Blount Ferrell, died in 1908, the estate was sold at auction.
1911-36
Fuller Sr. Years — A New Home
In 1911 Fuller Callaway Sr. and his wife Ida Cason purchased the estate and renamed it Hills & Dales. The Italian villa style home was built on the site of the old Ferrell home in 1916. Ida and Fuller restored the gardens and added fountains and statuary. After Fuller’s death in 1928 Ida lived at the estate until her death in 1936.
1936-98
Fuller Jr. Years — Preserving a Treasure
Beginning in 1936 Fuller Callaway Jr. and his wife, Alice Hand, took over the care of the estate and added selected features including a pool house and ray garden. They continued to preserve and cherish the historic house and garden until his death in 1992 and her passing in 1998.
1998-Now
Today — Continuing a Legacy
In accordance with the wishes of Fuller and Alice Callaway, the estate is open to the public as a house and garden museum. It is operated through the generosity of the Fuller E. Callaway Foundation as a gift to the community.
The hillside in front of the home was terraced in the 19th century for agricultural uses. The terracing created more level land for cultivation and reduced soil erosion. Some of what you will see at Hills & Dales includes a ray garden, herb garden, greenhouse, church garden, sunken garden, boxwood maze, and magnolia walk. At the end of the magnolia walk, the word GOD is spelled out with boxwoods planted by Sarah Ferrell who tended the garden from 1841-1903. The ray garden was added by Sarah Hand Callaway in 1950.
Tours of the estate begin at the Visitor Center that was built in 2004. It features a gift shop, museum exhibit hall, film theatre, and event space. A few plants grown in the gardens are sold in the visitor center. In the film theatre, a documentary of the history of the estate is shown. Be ready to board the tram to the estate and enjoy the walking tour of the beautiful home and gardens now known as Hills & Dales.
For more information you may contact Hills & Dales at 1916 Hills and Dales Drive, LaGrange, by phone at 706-882-3242 or go to INFO@HILLSANDDALES.ORG. If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
