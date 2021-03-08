Now that spring is approaching, garden enthusiasts are excited to get their gardens in progress. There are a few tips and tricks to discuss.
First, WAIT to clear out your old beds until the ground is a consistent 65 degrees Fahrenheit. This is beneficial for a few reasons, mostly to give the pollinators that have taken refuge in the debris from the harsh winter months an opportunity to wake up and find new residence.
Also, to properly start your seeds in the ground you’ll be looking for temperatures to be consistently 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you prefer to have more control over how your seeds start, there are some things you can do.
Initially, let’s plan. Some questions you will need to think about:
How much will my household consume?
What kind of vegetables will my household consume?
How much property can I devote to my garden?
How much time can I devote to my garden?
Do I want raised beds or an in the ground garden?
How long do I want my garden to produce crop?
Once you’ve answered these questions, you can start looking for seeds. Look at the packaging. Most importantly, look for the “sell by” or “grown for” dates. These are usually stamped on the packaging.
The packages have other helpful information such as how much sun the plant likes, how many days from transplant to harvest, and when to sow the seeds inside. Now that you have your seeds and information, it’s time to start sowing.
There are four main components to the germination of seeds: water, oxygen, light and temperature. Germination is when a seed sprouts and begins to ingest water. The first component is water. DO NOT over water your plants; that is the fastest way to get dead plants. Water less often but deeply.
Humidity is key for germination. You’ll need high humidity. In order to achieve this there are couple ways. A frugal option is to use a plastic container to create a humidity dome. If you do not wish to worry, there are plenty of options online or in a gardening store. Seed starting trays will be what you are looking for. They come with or without a growing medium.
The second component is oxygen. The media in which you are germinating your seeds needs to be aerated. An excellent way to achieve this is to add vermiculite or peat moss (can be purchased at garden centers) to your starting soil. This allows the emerging embryo to breathe. If the soil is too wet or compacted the embryo will be smothered and perish.
The third component is light. The light requirements will depend on the seed. Refer to the packaging and follow instructions for each specific type of seed. Again, vermiculite and peat moss can help. If your seeds require darkness you can add a layer to assist in blocking out the light.
The last component is temperature. This will be easier to control than you think. You can use a heating pad, or if you have lots of plants you can use a blanket. Be sure to protect the electrical components and be careful. Generally most seeds like to germinate in the 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit range, however, be sure to read the seed packaging for specifics.
If you would like to take a more in depth look into seed starting, visit www.extension.uga.edu/publications. Happy gardening everyone. Happy spring.
If you have more questions about horticultural, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836- 8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
