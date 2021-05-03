Q. I like the look of raised beds. Are they a good choice for a vegetable garden?
A. I can think of no easier way to grow vegetables for my kitchen than in raised beds. I can fill them with superior soil, using the mix of compost, soil and sand that I like best. I can plant, water and weed the beds standing up if the beds are one or two feet high. And I can see what is needed in the weeding and pest control department much easier when the whole garden is closer to me when I walk by.
The first step in creating raised beds will be to lay out the site. If your bed is going up against a wall or fence on one side, make it no deeper than 3 feet. If you will be walking around all sides of the bed, plan on a 4-foot depth. Any more than that, and you will have to climb up into it to reach the plants and harvest the vegetables, which defeats the purpose of raising the bed.
You can make the beds as many feet long as you like — that just depends on the size of the yard and how long of a walk you want to take to get around each end. My preference is 12 or 16 feet, just because I can use standard lumber lengths without any more cutting than necessary. Four beds that are each 4’ x 12’ will feed a family a good assortment of vegetables all summer.
What to use for the walls of the beds is entirely up to you. There is no one best way, but there are several different ways.
For a long lasting, strong bed, concrete blocks can be stacked and fitted with rebar and mortar, stuccoed over, and painted to look like adobe. A mortared brick edging on top finishes this off nicely. The block wall is especially good when you need a fairly tall bed.
If you just want a few inches of height, landscape timbers with rounded sides look nice and are easy to install. Just set them into the ground an inch or so to keep them from shifting. Landscape timbers can be stacked and reinforced with metal rods as well.
A popular choice for raised
beds is a box made with long solid boards with horizontal boards on
top for seating. A row or two of 1 x 10s, supported by short posts, makes an attractive and inexpensive bed. If you use rot-resistant woods like cedar or redwood, the bed will last longer and look nicer than
using the cheaper pressure-treated lumber (these days, pressure-treated wood is no longer manufactured with CCA [chromated copper arsenate], so we need not worry about the chemicals leaching into the soil).
Our clay soil is not a big problem to me when I plant trees, shrubs, and even woody perennials. They go in the ground and stay there without a lot of attention. The vegetable garden, on the other hand, begs for a regular dose of TLC.
The first task in the garden is to prepare the soil. Eliminating our clay soil from the equation makes that chore a whole lot easier.
Topsoil comes in bulk, by the truckload, and dumped in a pile for you to wheelbarrow over to the garden site, or you can purchase it in 40-pound bags at a garden center and haul it home in the back of your vehicle. Compost and soil amendments come bagged, as well, and you will need plenty of those to lighten the soil and add the needed organic material. If you have the space in your yard for your own compost pile, your amendments ultimately end up being free. Leave enough space at the top of the bed to add a few inches of mulch each year. At the beginning and end of each season, you can turn in some more compost, creating healthy and rich soil.
Once your raised bed is installed and filled with soil, check with the UGA Extension office about the Carroll County Master Gardener’s free Seed Sharers program, and start planting your new garden.
At the upcoming Carroll County Master Gardeners’ Mother’s Day Plant Sale on Saturday, May 8,
you will find a wide assortment
of vegetable and fruit plants, including heirloom and hybrid tomatoes, several species of sweet and hot peppers, herbs, berries
and many more. The Plant Sale
will be held at the Carroll County
Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road.
Doors open at 9 am. The Sale is open till 2 pm, or earlier, when
plants are all sold. Wagons are welcome, as there will be no holding area this year.
For information about soil amendments and how to have a soil analysis done, contact a Master Gardener at ccmg@uga.edu, visit them at the UGA Extension Carroll County office, or call 770-836-8546.
