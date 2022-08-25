Q. I’d like to add more native plants to my yard. When searching plant nurseries, I have noticed that many of the natives I find are described as a nativar. What is that? Amanda R.
A. I commend you for wanting to add native plants to your landscape. Once established, native plants are low maintenance. They create a varied landscape that provides food and shelter for wildlife and contributes to the overall ecology of an area.
To answer your question, you first need to understand the term cultivar which is short for cultured variety. It is very simply a plant that has been grown from a stem cutting, grafting, or tissue culture to ensure it retains the characteristics of the plant parent. Growing a plant from one of these plant's seeds may not produce the same plant as the parent. The plant parent might have been a plant selected and bred to have a different leaf shape, a different color leaf, a double flower, larger fruiting capabilities, or smaller more compact growth.
The term nativar has only recently come into use. A nativar is sometimes a natural variant that was found in the wild and then cultivated. However, most often it has been developed by a plant breeder and would never be found in nature. Some cultivars might be highly prized by the nursery business and consumer as they are showier than the straight native.
Know what you are buying. Understanding the scientific naming of plants will help you discern between a straight native and native cultivar. It’s okay, you don’t have to have a botany degree to get this. For example, take the wonderful butterfly attracter commonly called Butterfly Weed. Its scientific name is Asclepias tuberosa. What comes after that name helps to identify the specific plant. If nothing comes after that name on the label, it is the straight species. A yellow cultivar of the butterfly weed is Asclepias tuberosa ‘Hello Yellow’. Note the apostrophes that follow the full species name. That signals that is a cultivar. Note that hybrids can also use apostrophes as well as an “X” to denote what the plant was crossed with, but it will not be preceded by a full species name. For example, IF a breeder created a hybrid milkweed, it might be patented and named as Asclepias ‘Royal Beauty.’ See, no full species name.
So, should you go with straight natives, or with native cultivars? It is a dilemma. Douglas Tallamy, a University of Delaware entomologist and author of Bringing Nature Home, tried to answer this question. He and a graduate student observed that the different colored leaves especially purple, of cultivars were not as attractive to caterpillars as the original coloration of the straight native plant. He also pointed out that flowers that have been bred to have double and even triple petals make it difficult for pollinators to reach the pollen and nectar.
Ellen Honeycutt of the Georgia Native Society suggests asking yourself: Does the cultivar have less pollen and nectar? Does it have a longer flowering period? Are there straight species in the garden that will improve genetic diversity? Is a cultivar being considered because it will take the place of an exotic plant? Is this a restoration project (removing weeds and invasives)?
The Georgia Native plant Society includes the following in its statement on cultivars of native plants: “When used in designed landscapes, cultivars require some additional considerations. We recommend that straight species of plants also be included in designs when cultivars are used…. If observation in the garden later finds that insects are less attracted to the cultivar, consider removing it in the future and replacing it with straight species. We recommend a healthy balance of straight species and cultivars when cultivars are chosen in the design.”
Find the complete statement at: https://gnps.org/education/gnps-statement-on-cultivars-of-native-plants/
Using the above guidelines, you can decide what to purchase and plant. It is up to you.
Georgia Extension Bulletins 987, 987-2, 987-3, and 987-4 covers Georgia native trees, shrubs, vines, grasses & sedges, and wildflowers. They are available for download at: https://extension.uga.edu/publications.html
