By Dorothy Rothbart
Q: I would like to plant a shrub or small tree that will add beauty to my landscape. My garden includes several dogwoods, a magnolia, and a cherry tree. Any recommendation for an attractive specimen to add to my collection? Bryan H.
A: Let me introduce Grancy Graybeard, Chionanthus virginicus, a member of the Oleaceae
(olive) family. This beautiful Georgia native, a “diamond
in the rough,” is
also known as American fringe
tree, old man’s
beard, and snow
flower tree.
Chionanthus virginicus — the botanical name
means “snow flower” because the tree
looks snow-covered when in full bloom. Native Americans
used the juice from these trees for medicinal purposes in treating wounds. It is also reported that during times when medicines became scarce, people were treated with medicines made from Chionanthus virginicus.
This beauty was popular in past years but is lesser known today. It is a small deciduous tree ranging from 10-30 feet tall
that blooms during
the spring time.
The feathery flower petals are snow white and look like narrow strips of ribbon. They remind us of an old man’s beard. They have a lilac-like fragrance that can be enjoyed throughout the garden.
Native fringe trees attract many insects and butterflies. It is
the host tree for the rustic sphinx moth. They are one of the last trees to leaf out after flowering in
the spring.
Trees can be either male or female.
Males have larger flowers, but females produce blackish-blue fruits in the fall that help feed a variety of birds. Nurseries do
not sell trees by gender; you take
what they offer. Not
to worry, you will
enjoy the gifts of
either male or female trees.
Native to the
eastern United
States, these trees
can be found from Canada to the Gulf Coast. They are common in USDA hardiness zones 3-9. Growing in the woods, they prefer full to partial sunlight in fertile, moist, well-drained soil. Moderate water
is preferred, but they can tolerate some drought. Pruning is almost never needed, but if shaping is necessary prune after flowering. Spring brings beautiful blooms, summer provides lush green foliage, and autumn brings beautiful fall color.
Enjoy Grancy Greybeard, the neighbors will be envious of the addition to your garden.
This year, Carroll County Master Gardeners will resume the Mother’s Day Plant Sale Saturday, May 8. Grancy Graybeard may be found in limited availability at the sale. If you are lucky enough to find this plant at the sale or at a nursery, do not hesitate to get one; you will surely enjoy it.
If you have further horticultural questions contact a UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteer at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, 770 836-8546 or online at ccmg@uga. edu.
