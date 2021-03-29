After all the rain and storms, it was nice to get out and walk in the sun. It was even better to discover that the morel mushrooms are growing.
Morels are a tall, brain-like, easily-identifiable mushroom sought after for cooking. They’re prized for their earthy, nutty flavor, and many people like them because they’re firm and not slimy like some mushrooms are. The neatest thing about them to me (other than the fact that apparently, I can grow them in my yard) is that they are hollow. How convenient is that for stuffing them with your favorite vegetables, stuffing, or meat?
Its scientific name is Morchella esculenta. Before you try to cook mushrooms, you have foraged, take plenty of photos and be sure to call a master naturalist to have them confirm your finds before you eat them. It can be a very dangerous hobby, as many wild mushrooms are poisonous.
However, morels are great for beginners, because they are easy to identify, and any naturalist will be able to confirm what you have is the coveted morel. They have a tall light-colored stem which is hollow, and above it is the oblong, honeycomb textured head.
In Georgia morels start appearing mid-March through early April, largely depending on rainfall and temperatures warming up. They like a higher-than-average soil pH, around 6.8-7.0. Georgia’s average pH is usually anywhere from 5.8-6.5, but they are wild places you can identify as potential mushroom spots based on what trees are growing. Pine straw is very acidic, so avoid pine forests.
You’ll have better luck searching oak forests or anywhere a fire has gone through. Wood ash from a fire is extremely basic, and morels love it.
When you harvest, leave some mushrooms in the wild so they can repopulate for next year.
If you wish to try growing these mushrooms at home just look for a shady spot with loose soil and good air flow. Take a soil sample and submit it to your local Cooperative Extension office to have its pH tested. You can put a note on the sample bag that it is for morel cultivation, and they will tell you if it is an acceptable pH and how to raise it if needed.
It may be enough to just mix in some burn pile ash from your yard or wood burning fireplace ash and sprinkle your spores in the amended soil mixture. You can order spores from the internet and follow the instructions on the package for spreading them.
Morels are delicious pan fried with butter, salt, and your favorite seasonings. Before you throw them in the pan, it is suggested you soak the mushrooms in hot salty water for four minutes to kill any bugs that may be inside the hollow mushrooms. I like to cut them in half if I am pan frying them and make sure they are clean. After soaking in hot water, a quick peek inside, or halving each hollow mushroom is enough to ensure they are clean inside and out.
If you find an abundance of morels, the best thing to do is share them or dehydrate them. Dried morels can be stored for years if they are not exposed to any moisture. They retain all their flavors and can be rehydrated later and used as fresh ones would be. To rehydrate, just pour boiling water over them and wait about half an hour, then save the mushroom stock for soup.
Don’t forget to call an Extension Agent to get in touch with someone who is an expert on foraging for mushrooms if you have never identified a morel before. Send photos to an expert to see what they say. You cannot be too careful when eating from the wild. If you have doubts, try ordering a morel growing kit online, or just order some freeze dried or dehydrated morels to see if you enjoy cooking with them. Happy morel hunting!
If you have any other horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.