Q. Summer is (mostly) over, and I’m ready to get back in the garden. What should I do?
A. Fall is in the air. The leaves haven’t quite started changing and the afternoon is still sweltering, but our mornings and evenings are cooling down and bringing a little extra rain. While that rain (and the mosquitos) holds off, this makes the early and later portions of the day perfect for getting out into the garden and getting some work done. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been putting off weeding your beds, trellising up your vines, and generally taking care of the outside plants due to that sweltering Georgia heat; now we get to make up for lost time!
In addition to the general maintenance of your garden, this quasi-autumn time period is a great time to get some other planting activities knocked out. Now, most of us know that we shouldn’t prune in the fall, as we don’t want to expose those relatively fresh cuts to a potential early frost; but there are a few plants that you can share the love with. Some of your perennial flowers, like your phlox, lilies, peonies, and salvias, like to be cut back to just a few inches above the ground to get rid of disease pressure and get rid of that old growth. Unlike most of your woody bushes, hydrangeas that bloom in the summer and on their new wood like to be pruned in the fall as well, shortly after they have bloomed.
Here in the Piedmont region of Georgia, we are blessed with an extremely long vegetable growing season. Your tomatoes and squash plants may be on the decline, but this is a great time to get started with some fall brassicas, like broccoli and collards, as well as a litany of root crops. Radishes, carrots, turnips, these are some great veggies that you can plant now to give a head start on the shorter days to come. If possible, propagating some of these plants inside and transplanting when they are putting on their 5th and 6th leaves goes a long way to ensuring that they survive the still-somewhat harsh afternoon heat. I recommend planting in the evening, as this give the plants an extended time to settle in before the heat of the day begins in earnest. I also recommend, for anytime the heat is in danger of hurting the plant, to water in the evenings. While the plants are not photosynthesizing during this time, and their water intake is lower, the night gives the water an opportunity to soak deeper into the soil. Watering during the hottest part of the day does provide some evaporative cooling to the plants, but that means that less water is able to be used by the plant to make its sugars.
Fall is also the time to plant your bulbs! These bad boys are hardy, and once planted will take a little while to start poking their heads out of the soil, but the earlier you get them in the ground, the more time they have to get settled. We all want those beautiful spring flowers, but we can’t forget to put the work in now, so later we can reap the rewards.
For your fall garden, plan to attend the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on October 9 at the Carroll County Ag Center. The sale will include perennials, fall annuals, trees, and shrubs. Native species will be featured, as well as various kinds of plants grown in the Carroll County Master Gardener’s own home gardens. Bring the family, as the Fall Festival will have a craft show and sale, food trucks, educational talks, and activities for children, as well.
For more information about plants in your home landscape, contact the Carroll County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer office at UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at ccmg@uga.edu or 770-836-8546.
