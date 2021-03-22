Q: I planted jonquil bulbs that I dug from a friend’s yard. I transplanted them in our woods that are speckled with sunlight through deciduous trees. Every year all of them produce nice green stems, but not one has ever bloomed. Do you by chance know what could be going on?
A: The Narcissus jonquilla, commonly called Daffodil, Narcissus and Jonquil, announce the coming of spring. In early January, gardeners search yards, roadsides, and old homesteads looking for the first sight of a Jonquil. You can almost guarantee you will see one there before blooms appear in your own yard. Since the bulbs are planted in the fall, nothing makes a gardener any happier than to see the fruits of his or her labor after a long winter.
I know it must be disappointing to plant that many heirloom bulbs and not have any flowers to show for it. There seems to be no cut and dry answer as to why the leaves are there, but the flowers are not. Unfortunately, there are more than a few reasons why daffodils might not bloom. According to The American Daffodil Society’s checklist, you can use this as a reference to see if anything fits your situation:
Bulbs have not been ‘fed’ in a couple of years (a broadcast of 5-10-10 granules at planting, when leaves emerge, and again at bloom is a reasonable feeding schedule).
Feeding has been with a high-nitrogen fertilizer. (This encourages production of leaves, but seems to quell the plant’s need for flowers.)
Bulbs are planted in a shady area. (Daffodils need a half-day of sun at least to produce flowers. If planted in partial sun, longer.)
Bulbs are in competition for food with other plants. (Planting under evergreen trees or with other fast-growing plants limits the food they can get. Result: weak plants and no flowers.)
Bulbs are planted in an area with poor drainage. (Daffodils love water but must have good drainage.)
The leaves were cut too soon or tied off the previous year. (Daffodils replenish their bulb for about six weeks after they bloom. The leaves should not be cut off until they start to lose their green and turn yellow.)
Bulbs may be stressed from transplanting. (Some varieties seem to skip a year of blooming if dug and replanted in a different environment.)
Some naturalized varieties growing well in one region do not grow well in regions with different climates.
The bulbs may have a virus (many plant viruses attack daffodils).
Growing conditions the previous spring may have been inhospitable — the reformation of the bulb was affected.
Bulbs may be diseased or stressed from the beginning. Never buy or plant a “soft” bulb.
Bulbs may have been growing in the same spot for many years and need dividing. (Daffodil bulbs normally divide every year or two. This can result in clumps of bulbs that are competing for food and space.)
This is an abbreviated version of the ADS Non-Blooming Daffodils checklist. For the complete checklist, go to: daffodilusa/growing-daffodils/non-blooming-daffodils/.
The checklist could be considered by a process of elimination. First, go through and cross off the reasons that do not pertain to your situation and highlight the ones that might need attention.
Since you transplanted the bulbs from a friend’s soil, it is evident that they are not happy where they are now. According to Walter Reeves, daffodils bloom in response to how happy they are. Reeves also says that daffodils prefer full to dappled sunshine and an application of fertilizer in the spring. Now, the question is, where to start?
A soil test is suggested to determine what kind of fertilizer and how much is needed. You can go by the UGA Extension Carroll County office and pick up a soil test bag. Fill it with your soil and the Extension office will send it to UGA soil lab for diagnosis.
If you follow the suggestions from the soil scientists, and you still have no blooms next spring, then it may be that the daffodil bulbs need more sun than they are receiving. You might have to decide if you want to move the bulbs to a sunnier location or thin out some of the trees to allow more sun in the area.
Here’s hoping the soil test is the key to the puzzle!
