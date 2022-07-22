First, I will tell you that I love the tropical beauty of banana plants. If I can grow tall romantic banana plants, with long leaves that blow in the wind, I am content. I currently grow banana plants about 15 feet from the lake in my back yard. I feel as if I am on vacation when I come home. Up until recently, I believed that I would never taste a banana from my own yard. But now there is more and more evidence about the possibility of growing banana fruit in Georgia.
Bananas are not a typical tree with roots, but an herb with rhizome, a bulb-like structure that grows roots below and plant stems above. Bananas grow in cluster of plants. Banana plants are easy to propagate from the cluster. If you notice closely, there are two types of small plants. The best one for transfer has narrow leaves that look like a sword. The sword plant, as it’s called, will develop a fruit bearing plant (The Mother Plant). It is likely that your older plants will die. No problem. You can cut the stem back with a small saw and chop and mulch the pieces on top of the ground. The leaves and stem are nutritious to the bed. These plants have very few diseases or predators, to my knowledge.
In every winter, if grown outside, the banana plant tops will die back. If you plant a hardy species, it is possible to keep the plant cluster alive for years. When I first purchased my banana plants, I ordered two different hardy varieties from a nursery in Florida, but I can’t remember the species’ names. One species died, and one is trying to fruit each year. Recently I read that one variety “Ice Cream Banana Tree” (musa acuminata x balbisiana “Blue Java”) thrives inside and outside, down to -20 degrees. To check that my one surviving species was the Ice Cream Banana, I ordered one in June. When it arrived, I discovered that the surviving plant is not Ice Cream Banana and has a darker center stem. Therefore, I currently have two hardy plant species.
Concerning the fruit, my plants are on their fourth year of growth. Each year the fruiting structure that is produced is developing earlier in the spring and developing more green fingers (one fruit is called a finger) before winter. No yellow fruit will be there yet. I read that it takes about 6 months to grow the fruit in the Ice Cream species. I’ve also read that there are unique varieties from Papua New Guinea near Australia, where they have many commercial and wild species of banana plants. I ordered two fast fruiting species last week. They grow in much less time which means if the plant can thrive in our winter, and produce fruit faster, IT IS POSSIBLE to grow the fruit here.
A few tips I have learned: To keep the plants warm in winter, it is suggested to locate Banana plants close to your home, and ideally located in the southern side of your home. I grow mine close to a small lake facing Southeast. Another grower suggested stacking straw several feet high around the base of the plant in winter in an open barrel, which holds heat around the tree. You can also cut the banana plants down 12 inches from the ground and cover it with mulch. I’ve also learned that using scissors will clean up the dried leaves easier, in early spring, and provide great mulch.
For more information about planting or gardening, contact the Master Gardener Office at UGA Extension Carroll County at the Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton by calling 770-836-8546 or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
