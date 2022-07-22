BANANA

Banana fruiting in progress. Two hands are already formed.

 By Joanne Henderson

First, I will tell you that I love the tropical beauty of banana plants. If I can grow tall romantic banana plants, with long leaves that blow in the wind, I am content. I currently grow banana plants about 15 feet from the lake in my back yard. I feel as if I am on vacation when I come home. Up until recently, I believed that I would never taste a banana from my own yard. But now there is more and more evidence about the possibility of growing banana fruit in Georgia.

Bananas are not a typical tree with roots, but an herb with rhizome, a bulb-like structure that grows roots below and plant stems above. Bananas grow in cluster of plants. Banana plants are easy to propagate from the cluster. If you notice closely, there are two types of small plants. The best one for transfer has narrow leaves that look like a sword. The sword plant, as it’s called, will develop a fruit bearing plant (The Mother Plant). It is likely that your older plants will die. No problem. You can cut the stem back with a small saw and chop and mulch the pieces on top of the ground. The leaves and stem are nutritious to the bed. These plants have very few diseases or predators, to my knowledge.

